Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 4, 2023 / 4:54 PM

DeSantis to use Fla. legislative session to expand migrant relocation program

By Patrick Hilsman
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis intends to use a special legislative session next week to push for legislation expanding his controversial migrant relocation program, according to a GOP memo. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis intends to use a special legislative session next week to push for legislation expanding his controversial migrant relocation program, according to a GOP memo. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will seek to expand a controversial migrant relocation program under which refugees have been transported to Massachusetts in an upcoming legislative session, documents show.

A memorandum issued Friday by the Republican speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, Paul Renner, to GOP lawmakers describes the party's goals in next week's special legislative session. One such goal is to create an "Unauthorized Alien Transport Program."

Advertisement

The proposed bill, Renner explains, is an attempt "to help mitigate the ongoing impacts of unauthorized aliens coming to the State of Florida" by would creating the new program within the state's Division of Emergency Management," aimed at facilitating "the voluntary transport of unauthorized migrants."

According to the memorandum, the list of legislative goals were identified "in coordination" with DeSantis' office.

RELATED White House calls Florida education ban on African American course 'concerning'

The description of the program as "voluntary" is under challenge by a lawsuit filed by three Venezuelan migrants who were relocated under Florida's program from Texas to Massachusetts in September.

That month, DeSantis sent two charter flights to Martha's Vineyard carrying dozens of Venezuelan immigrants who had arrived in Texas. Local officials in Texas have said they were not consulted, while the plaintiffs allege they were tricked into relocating with promises of work and pay.

Advertisement

Their lawsuit alleges that DeSantis "designed and executed a premeditated, fraudulent, and illegal scheme centered on exploiting this vulnerability for the sole purpose of advancing their own personal, financial and political interests."

RELATED Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge

The description of migrants as "unauthorized aliens" is also in dispute as many of the relocated people are asylum-seekers legally entitled to apply for asylum after entering the United States, regardless of how they entered.

DeSantis, a likely contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, continued to voice support for his migrant relocation effort this week.

"We have had a deterrent effect, and people are sick of having an open border with no rule of law in this country," he told reporters Wednesday.

RELATED Lawsuit says DeSantis' migrant relocation is unconstitutional

The GOP memo indicated the special legislative session is set to address other controversial issues as well, including the status of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The special district, which since 1967 has allowed the Walt Disney Company to act as its own private government at its Disney World resort in Orlando, was eliminated by the Legislature's Republican majority last year amid a feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law, which critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Advertisement

The session is set to consider whether the state should take over the district, rather than simply dissolve it.

Latest Headlines

Democrats shake up political primary calendar
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Democrats shake up political primary calendar
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Committee voted Saturday to change the party's presidential primary calendar and give more diverse states more influence in the process.
Northeastern U.S. shivers under record-low temperatures
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Northeastern U.S. shivers under record-low temperatures
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Extreme cold temperatures blanketed parts of the Northeastern United States Saturday, dipping well below zero in many places and hitting a record low in some places, the National Weather Service confirmed.
Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million for Saturday drawing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million for Saturday drawing
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball Jackpot has reached $700 million for Saturday's drawing. On Nov. 7 a ticket purchased in California broke world records by winning a $2.04 billion jackpot.
Sixth Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols beating
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Sixth Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols beating
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Memphis Police Department has fired a sixth officer for conduct related to the beating of Tyre Nichols. Officer Preston Hemphill was seen using a Taser on Nichols in body-cam footage that was released.
Fiery train derailment in N.E. Ohio town forces evacuations
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Fiery train derailment in N.E. Ohio town forces evacuations
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes in northeastern Ohio following a train derailment late Friday which ignited a massive fire, local officials say, 
Florida hospital hit with IT security issue, postpones non-emergency procedures
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Florida hospital hit with IT security issue, postpones non-emergency procedures
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Florida hospital postponed all non-emergency patient procedures on Friday due to an IT security issue.
American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- An American medic who was volunteering on the frontlines in Ukraine was killed when his vehicle was hit by a missile.
Blinken cancels China trip as Beijing offers excuse for balloon over Montana
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Blinken cancels China trip as Beijing offers excuse for balloon over Montana
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the Chinese balloon seen flying over Montana is a civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that deviated from its planned course.
Two suspects arrested in drug-related killings in California
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Two suspects arrested in drug-related killings in California
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in California on Friday announced the arrests of two men who are accused killing six people in an execution-style massacre last month.
FBI offers $25,000 rewards in 2 different N.C. electrical substation shootings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FBI offers $25,000 rewards in 2 different N.C. electrical substation shootings
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The FBI's Charlotte Field Office is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information in two separate investigations of shooting incidents at electrical substations in North Carolina.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fiery train derailment in N.E. Ohio town forces evacuations
Fiery train derailment in N.E. Ohio town forces evacuations
U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others
American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others
Florida hospital hit with IT security issue, postpones non-emergency procedures
Florida hospital hit with IT security issue, postpones non-emergency procedures
Sixth Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols beating
Sixth Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols beating
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement