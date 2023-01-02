Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2023 / 3:00 PM

Blinken, new Chinese foreign minister voice hope for improved relations

By Joe Fisher
1/2
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s ambassador to the United States Qin Gang exchanged hopes for the future in a New Year’s Day call. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a8fd93a4d01cf9f4294c2aaf70a453f8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s ambassador to the United States Qin Gang exchanged hopes for the future in a New Year’s Day call. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qin Gang, China's newly appointed foreign minister, have each expressed hopes for improved relations between the superpowers.

Qin was appointed to the role as China's foreign minister on Friday after serving as a ambassador to the United States since July. During that time he worked closely with Blinken to navigate complicated relationship between the two countries.

Advertisement

As Qin departed his diplomatic post to take up his new role in Beijing, he revealed in a tweet he and Blinken shared an upbeat New Year's Day phone call.

"I appreciate several candid, in-depth and constructive meetings with him during my tenure. I look forward to continuing close working relations with him for a better China-US relationship," he wrote.

Blinken, meanwhile, also confirmed the two had a cordial call and similarly expressed hopes that they could continue their efforts to improve relations in Qin's new post as Chinese foreign minister.

Advertisement

"Spoke by phone this morning with incoming People's Republic of China Foreign Minister Qin Gang as he departs Washington for his new role," the top U.S. diplomat wrote. "We discussed U.S.-PRC relationship and maintaining open lines of communication."

Analysts said Qin's appointment to the role of foreign minister may be an encouraging sign for Chinese-U.S. relations. He has long been one of President Xi Jinping's closest aides and has shown signs of disapproval toward Russia's war with Ukraine and the possibility of conflict with Taiwan.

He replaces Wang Yi, who is expected to be appointed to another role in the Chinese Communist Party.

RELATED U.S. sanctions UAE-based companies, China for allegedly shipping Iranian oil

The ties between Washington and Beijing have been strained during Qin's time as ambassador with the United States seeking to strengthen its ties with South Korea and Japan and showing support for Taiwan.

In particular, Washington has put a squeeze on China's semiconductor industry by limiting its exports. China is the largest manufacturer of semiconductors in the world.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, China has been openly engaged with U.S. adversaries such as North Korea and Russia, even as the latter's war with Ukraine has dragged on.

China held provocative combat exercises off the coast along the Taiwan Strait during House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August.

Read More

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister at U.N. U.N. Security Council resolution demands end to Myanmar violence

Latest Headlines

Suspect in Times Square machete attack charged with attempted murder
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Suspect in Times Square machete attack charged with attempted murder
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Police in New York have arrested a man who they say attacked three New York City police offers with a machete, outside a security checkpoint for New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square.
Missouri set to execute openly transgender inmate, 1st in U.S. history
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missouri set to execute openly transgender inmate, 1st in U.S. history
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The state of Missouri is on track to carry out the execution of a transgender inmate on Tuesday in what would be the first known such instance in U.S. history.
Three NYC police officers hurt in machete attack near New Year's Eve celebration
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Three NYC police officers hurt in machete attack near New Year's Eve celebration
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Three New York City police officers were struck by a man wielding a machete in an unprovoked attack near Times Square about two hours before the midnight Sunday, according to the NYPD commissioner.
5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; second in less than 2 weeks
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; second in less than 2 weeks
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California Sunday morning in an area where one struck less than two weeks ago,  according to the US Geological Survey.
NTSB investigating worker death at Alabama airport
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
NTSB investigating worker death at Alabama airport
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board said it has opened an investigation into Saturday's death of a ground crew employee at an Alabama airport.
California storm leaves 2 dead, thousands without power
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
California storm leaves 2 dead, thousands without power
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A New Year's Eve storm that slammed California has killed at least two people and has left tens of thousands without power Sunday night, officials said.
Severe storms, tornadoes to sweep through South during 1st days of 2023
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Severe storms, tornadoes to sweep through South during 1st days of 2023
With a large, potent storm system moving into the central United States, AccuWeather forecasters say potentially damaging storms are in the cards for much of the South to start the new year.
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 after a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area and heavy snow in higher elevations,
Atmospheric river to trigger flooding, ease drought in California
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Atmospheric river to trigger flooding, ease drought in California
An atmospheric river of moisture from the Pacific Ocean targeted drought-stricken California with torrential rain and feet of snow over the high country of the Sierra Nevada on Saturday.
Man stabbed in Times Square as NYC prepares for New Year's Eve celebrations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man stabbed in Times Square as NYC prepares for New Year's Eve celebrations
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A man was repeatedly stabbed in Times Square in New York City on Saturday as revelers prepared for New Year's Eve celebrations, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; second in less than 2 weeks
5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; second in less than 2 weeks
California storm leaves 2 dead, thousands without power
California storm leaves 2 dead, thousands without power
Dozens escape Mexican prison during attack; 10 security guards killed
Dozens escape Mexican prison during attack; 10 security guards killed
NTSB investigating worker death at Alabama airport
NTSB investigating worker death at Alabama airport
4 killed, several injured in midair helicopter crash on Australia's Gold Coast
4 killed, several injured in midair helicopter crash on Australia's Gold Coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement