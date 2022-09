U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses the U.N. Security Council meeting on maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine on Thursday. Photo by Evan Schneider/UN

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to meet on Friday with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in a meeting that's sure to include the issue of Taiwan. The State Department said that Blinken would meet with Wang at U.N. headquarters in New York City. The event comes after President Joe Biden's promise to defend Taiwan militarily if Beijing launched an attack on the island, which China claims as a territory. Advertisement

"As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and manage competition responsibly, [Blinken] will discuss a range of bilateral and global issues with the [Chinese] state councilor and foreign minister," the department said in a statement.

Wang warned during a speech at the General Assembly that a confrontation between the United States and China is inevitable if Washington doesn't change the way it deals with Beijing.

Blinken on Thursday reconfirmed Biden's commitment to defend Taiwan.

Friday's meeting was still expected to take place after Blinken's father Donald died on Thursday night at the age of 96. Donald Blinken was an investment banker and a former U.S. ambassador to Hungary between 1994 and 1997.

Blinken was forced to alter his schedule a bit on Thursday night due to his father's death.

Some of the notable speakers who were scheduled to address the General Assembly on Friday include Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, European Union President Charles Michel, New Zealand President Jacinda Ardern, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.