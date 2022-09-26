Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 26, 2022 / 9:27 AM

Kamala Harris talks China aggression in Taiwan Strait with Japan's prime minister

By Adam Schrader
1/5
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel after arriving at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cce5c90d4f53c3b9f9ca1056cd144e5a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel after arriving at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris met with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Monday to discuss China's recent aggression in the Taiwan Strait and to condemn North Korea's recent ballistic missile launch.

Harris held the meeting with Kishida as she leads the U.S. presidential delegation to Japan ahead of Tuesday's funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead in an assassination in July.

Advertisement

"They discussed the People's Republic of China's recent aggressive and irresponsible provocations in the Taiwan Strait, and reaffirmed the importance of preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, a self-governing republic claimed by China, sparking a series of military drills in the Taiwan Strait -- which separates the island from mainland China.

RELATED U.S., S. Korea start joint naval drills after North Korean missile launch

In one such drill, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Chinese aircraft and naval vessels had possibly simulated an attack on the island. The U.S. Navy later sent two warships through the strait prompting Chinese officials to say the country remained on "high alert."

Advertisement

In their talks Monday, Harris and Kishida also "pledged to work together" to address threats posed by North Korea's nuclear and ballistic weapons program and the importance of resolving the issue of Japanese citizens "abducted" by North Korea.

The United States and South Korea on Monday kicked off four days of joint naval exercises, the first of their kind in five years, just a day after North Korea fired the short-range ballistic missile into the sea between Korea and Japan.

RELATED VP Kamala Harris to lead U.S. delegation to Japan for Shinzo Abe's state funeral

Harris, in her talks with Kishida on Monday, "underscored the benefits" of trilateral cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan "given our shared security concerns."

Joining Harris as part of the delegation for Shinzo Abe's funeral are U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan and Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, and Harris' national security adviser Philip Gordon.

The delegation also includes retired Navy Adm. Michael Mullen, Adm. Linda Fagan, U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, former U.S. Ambassadors to Japan J. Thomas Schieffer and John Roos, former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage and former assistant to the president Stephen Hadley.

Advertisement

Thousands of Japanese residents paid their respects to Abe before a private funeral in July at Zojoji Temple.

RELATED Zelensky urges Russians to resist conscription; U.S. warns of consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons

Read More

Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel

Latest Headlines

Biden to host Atlanta Braves at White House to celebrate World Series victory
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Biden to host Atlanta Braves at White House to celebrate World Series victory
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome the Atlanta Braves to the White House Monday to commemorate the team's 2021 World Series championship.
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found on the MBTA's red line tracks in the Boston suburb of Quincy on Monday morning.
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- World energy supplies are at a premium due to Western-backed sanctions on Russia, but exports from the United States are helping offset some of the pain.
Hurricane Ian strengthening as it bears down on western Cuba
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Ian strengthening as it bears down on western Cuba
Hurricane Ian was expected to strengthen Monday as it barreled toward western Cuba, which is expected to face risks of serious wind and storm impacts, the National Hurricane Center said.
2 U.S. veterans captured by Russia in Ukraine return home
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 U.S. veterans captured by Russia in Ukraine return home
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukraine have returned home, according to a statement from one of their families.
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California arrested a 37-year-old man Sunday on suspicion of planning to commit a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting.
More than 780K people without power in Puerto Rico a week after Fiona
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
More than 780K people without power in Puerto Rico a week after Fiona
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- More than 780,000 people were without power in Puerto Rico on Sunday, a week after Hurricane Fiona battered the island, reminiscent of the aftermath of Maria in 2017.
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast.
Zelensky urges Russians to resist conscription; U.S. warns of consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Zelensky urges Russians to resist conscription; U.S. warns of consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russians to resist conscription into the military as the United States on Sunday warned Russia of "catastrophic" consequences if it uses nuclear weapons.
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
AccuWeather meteorologists are warning Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean could potentially strike the west coast of Florida -- an often missed target.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
Hurricane Ian strengthening as it bears down on western Cuba
Hurricane Ian strengthening as it bears down on western Cuba
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement