Advertisement
World News
Aug. 6, 2022 / 3:25 PM

Taiwan says China simulated attack with multiple aircraft, naval vessels

By Adam Schrader
Taiwan says China simulated attack with multiple aircraft, naval vessels
A Mirage 2000 fighter jet prepares to take off at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Saturday. After the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, the Chinese military started a series of live-fire drills in six maritime areas near the island. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE/

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Taiwan's Defense Ministry has said that "multiple" Chinese aircraft and naval vessels were detected in the Taiwan Strait this weekend conducting a possible simulated attack.

"Multiple [Chinese] craft were detected around Taiwan Strait. Some have crossed the median line," Taiwan's Defense Ministry said, describing it as a "possible simulated attack" in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

The ministry said Taiwan's armed forces were using an alert broadcast, aircraft, naval vessels and land-based missile systems in response to the Chinese action.

On Saturday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said in a statement that another 20 Chinese aircraft and 14 naval vessels conducted an air-sea operation on the surrounding area of Taiwan.

RELATED Japan slams China's 'grave' military exercises over Taiwan; Pelosi wraps Asia visit in Tokyo

The Taiwan Strait separates mainland China and Taiwan, a self-governing republic claimed by China. The exercise on Friday and Saturday are a sign of escalating tensions between the two entities.

Mainland China and the island of Taiwan, among other islands, were ruled by the Republic of China before the ROC lost the Chinese Civil War in the early 20th century to the Chinese Communist Party, which established the new government of the People's Republic of China in October 1949.

The ROC in turn established a temporary capital in Taipei on the island of Taiwan, a former Japanese territory, in December 1949 and served as the seat for China at the United Nations until it was replaced by the People's Republic of China in 1971 as foreign countries switched their diplomatic relations.

Advertisement

China views Taiwan and its 23 million residents as a wayward province and has vowed to retake it by force, if necessary. Many supporters of Taiwan have since argued that it is already an independent sovereign state separate from mainland China, which has never controlled Taiwan.

This week, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan sparking a military response from the Chinese government which has since been conducting daily drills.

Shortly after her plane touched down in Taipei, China announced it would conduct live-fire exercises in six areas encircling Taiwan from Thursday through Sunday.

RELATED China fires ballistic missiles near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi's visit

China launched several ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan on Thursday, the island's defense ministry said, as Beijing ramps up military provocations in the wake of Pelosi's visit.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Pelosi on Friday and called for China to stop its live-fire military exercises near Taiwan after five missiles landed in the waters of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

At a breakfast meeting with Pelosi and a congressional delegation, Kishida called the exercises a "grave problem" affecting national and regional security and called for the "immediate suspension" of the drills.

Read More

Nancy Pelosi travels to South Korea; Seoul calls visit 'show of deterrence' against North Korea

Latest Headlines

British boy, 12, dies after doctors remove life support under court orders
World News // 37 minutes ago
British boy, 12, dies after doctors remove life support under court orders
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- British 12-year-old Archie Battersbee died Saturday, 2 hours after doctors at Royal London hospital halted his life-support treatment under court orders.
Israel bombs residential buildings in Gaza in second day of airstrikes
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel bombs residential buildings in Gaza in second day of airstrikes
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Israeli jets again pounded the Gaza Strip on Saturday, flattening multiple residential buildings and killing more Palestinians in its second day of airstrikes.
Hiroshima, Japan, marks anniversary of nuclear bombing
World News // 4 hours ago
Hiroshima, Japan, marks anniversary of nuclear bombing
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Japanese city of Hirohima on Saturday paused to remember the 77th anniversary of the U.S. nuclear attack that killed an estimated 140,000 people in the waning days of World War II.
Russian forces amass in southern Ukraine, renew concerns of 'new phase' in invasion
World News // 5 hours ago
Russian forces amass in southern Ukraine, renew concerns of 'new phase' in invasion
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Officials with Britain's Ministry of Defense say it's unclear if the long convoys of military personnel headed to the south of Ukraine are building a new attack or simply preparing for a counterattack.
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Oksana Pokalchuk, the head of Amnesty International's office in Ukraine, has resigned from her post after a scandal over the human rights organization's criticism of the country's military amid its war with Russia.
Israel Gaza attack kills Palestinian militant commander, 5 year-old-girl
World News // 1 day ago
Israel Gaza attack kills Palestinian militant commander, 5 year-old-girl
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Israel used multiple airstrikes Friday to hit Gaza, killing a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a 5-year-old girl and at least eight others; 55 were wounded.
SK Telecom to set up 5G communication network for air taxis
World News // 1 day ago
SK Telecom to set up 5G communication network for air taxis
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Korea's mobile communication giant SK Telecom has announced plans to build a dedicated communication network for air taxi services.
Fire ignited by explosions in Germany forest mostly contained, officials say
World News // 1 day ago
Fire ignited by explosions in Germany forest mostly contained, officials say
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A fire in Berlin's Grunewald Forest has been mostly contained, officials said on Friday after the forest was set ablaze by several large explosions at an ammunition disposal site there.
British High Court decides comatose 12-year-old can't be moved to hospice
World News // 1 day ago
British High Court decides comatose 12-year-old can't be moved to hospice
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Britain's High Court Friday decided that comatose 12-year-old Archie Battersbee will remain in the hospital and not be transferred to a hospice, denying the family's request.
Russia says it's ready to talk about prisoner trade for WNBA star Brittney Griner
World News // 1 day ago
Russia says it's ready to talk about prisoner trade for WNBA star Brittney Griner
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Russian government said on Friday that it's ready to discuss a prisoner swap that would send WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the United States, but cautioned that any such deal should be negotiated in private.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Actress Anne Heche critically injured after her car crashed into a home
Actress Anne Heche critically injured after her car crashed into a home
CUNY deletes article on university alumna who served on Johnny Depp's legal team
CUNY deletes article on university alumna who served on Johnny Depp's legal team
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement