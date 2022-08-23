Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 23, 2022 / 6:21 PM

Firm warns decline in Trump's popularity could damage Truth Social value

By Daniel Uria
A special acquisition company seeking to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social warned that a decline in the former president's popularity could hurt the value of the social media platform. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f5b313fb1ffc4c182b23a9e86c287e62/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A special acquisition company seeking to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social warned that a decline in the former president's popularity could hurt the value of the social media platform. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special acquisition company that has agreed to take the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform public, warned Monday that a decline in the former president's popularity could damage the value of the deal.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, DWAC said the success of Truth Social "depends in part" on the "reputation and popularity" of Trump, who is the chairman of Trump Media and Technology group, which owns and operates the social media platform.

Advertisement

"If President Trump becomes less popular or there are further controversies that damage his credibility or the desire of people to use a platform associated with him, and from which he will derive financial benefit, TMTG's results of operations, as well as the outcome of the proposed business combination, could be adversely affected," DWAC said.

It cited polls from The Hill and The New York Post, which stated that just 30% of people surveyed and 60% of Republicans that took part in the poll would use a platform associated with Trump, noting that TMTG will need "millions of those people to register and regularly use" Truth Social in order for the platform to be successful.

Advertisement

The filing set a Sept. 6 shareholder meeting to determine whether to delay the deadline for DWAC to complete a merger with Trump's company from Sept. 8 until the same date next year.

DWAC would also be able to liquidate if the merger is not completed.

The filing comes as Trump faces a number of investigations including a probe into the removal of records from the White House that saw federal agents search his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla.

RELATED Trump PAC to fund Smithsonian presidential portraits

A House select committee and the Justice Department both have active probes investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol, including Trump's role.

Additionally, Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, recently testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the results of the state's 2020 presidential election which Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

RELATED Judge requests list of questions Georgia grand jury can ask Lindsey Graham

Read More

Trump stored 100-plus classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, National Archives letter says

Latest Headlines

Kia, Hyundai owners told to park outside over fire risk
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Kia, Hyundai owners told to park outside over fire risk
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Some Kia and Hyundai owners are now being advised to park their vehicles outside because of a risk of fire, the U.S. Department of Transportation confirmed on Tuesday.
Dow drops 154 points to notch three-day losing streak
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow drops 154 points to notch three-day losing streak
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 154 points as it fell for the third consecutive session Tuesday.
Trump stored 100-plus classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, National Archives letter says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump stored 100-plus classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, National Archives letter says
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump held at least 700 pages of White House documents, including some with "the highest levels of classification," at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, according to a National Archives letter.
Paul Pelosi sentenced to five days in jail after DUI
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Paul Pelosi sentenced to five days in jail after DUI
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was sentenced to five days in jail on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.
Jury finds 2 Michigan men guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jury finds 2 Michigan men guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Grand Rapids, Mich. convicted two men on Tuesday of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Trump PAC to fund Smithsonian presidential portraits
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump PAC to fund Smithsonian presidential portraits
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's political action committee Save America will help fund portraits of the former president and first lady Melania Trump for the National Portrait Gallery, according to the Smithsonian Institution.
Top White House liaison with Black voters leaves to join D.C. law firm
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Top White House liaison with Black voters leaves to join D.C. law firm
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Trey Baker, an adviser to President Joe Biden and his chief liaison with Black Americans, has left the White House to join a Washington law firm.
Volkswagen signs agreement to bring battery manufacturing to Canada
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Volkswagen signs agreement to bring battery manufacturing to Canada
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Volkswagen on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Canadian government to bring some of its electric vehicle battery manufacturing to the country.
Reports: Twitter whistleblower describes chaotic environment, FTC violations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Reports: Twitter whistleblower describes chaotic environment, FTC violations
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Twitter whistleblower has disclosed to Congress and federal agencies that cybersecurity problems at the social media giant leave its users vulnerable, according to reports.
Colorado Republican turns Democrat over GOP's support for Trump, Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Colorado Republican turns Democrat over GOP's support for Trump, Jan. 6 attack
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Republican Colorado lawmaker says he's switching over to the Democratic Party as a direct result of the GOP's refusal to condemn former President Donald Trump or the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

9 rescued after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy
9 rescued after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy
U.S. airwoman faces charges for crash that killed teenage boy
U.S. airwoman faces charges for crash that killed teenage boy
Americans urged to leave Ukraine as danger expected for Independence Day
Americans urged to leave Ukraine as danger expected for Independence Day
Finland PM Sanna Marin apologizes for 'inappropriate' party photo
Finland PM Sanna Marin apologizes for 'inappropriate' party photo
2 killed, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting in Atlanta; suspect in custody
2 killed, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting in Atlanta; suspect in custody
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement