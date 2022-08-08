Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 8, 2022 / 10:09 PM

Former President Donald Trump says FBI 'raided' his Mar-a-Lago home

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Former President Donald Trump says FBI 'raided' his Mar-a-Lago home
Former President Donald Trump on Monday said the FBI conducted an unannounced search of his home at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday said the FBI raided his home at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

Trump said in a statement from his Save America political action committee that law enforcement arrived at the Palm Beach, Fla., residence unannounced after he had been "working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies."

Advertisement

"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump wrote.

He alleged that the raid was "not necessary or appropriate" and that the agents "even broke into" a safe.

RELATED Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'

In his statement, Trump also accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the "justice system" against him.

White House officials said that they were not given advance notice of the search of Trump's home, The New York Times and NBC News reported.

"We did not have notice of the reported action and would refer you to the Justice Department for any additional information," a White House official told NBC News.

RELATED Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says

Trump advisers also told The Washington Post that they were not notified of the search ahead of time and that the former president was not at the club, which is closed during the summer months.

Advertisement

Agents were conducting a court-authorized search as part of an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents shipped to Mar-a-Lago, The Washington Post reported.

Earlier this year, the National Archives and Records Administration confirmed it retrieved 15 boxes of White House documents and other items including classified information from Mar-a-Lago in January.

RELATED Trump comments on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, reiterates election claims in CPAC speech

The National Archives also asked the Justice Department to examine whether Trump's handling of White House records, which included ripping up documents in some cases, violated federal law.

Latest Headlines

Reports: Alex Jones' phone records have been given to House panel investigating Jan. 6
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Reports: Alex Jones' phone records have been given to House panel investigating Jan. 6
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A lawyer representing parents who sued host Alex Jones has given a House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol some two years' worth of the right-wing conspiracy theorist's text messages.
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A registered nurse arrested in a fiery crash in southern California that killed six people has been charged with murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon.
Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office filed a petition requesting a special prosecutor to investigate nine people, including her GOP challenger this November, for allegedly accessing 2020 voting machines.
Father and son sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Father and son sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The father and son who are already in prison for chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery two years ago were given another life sentence on Monday for committing federal hate crimes.
Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia 2020 election fraud conspiracy testimony
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia 2020 election fraud conspiracy testimony
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani is seeking a delay of his testimony before a Georgia grand jury about efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election citing recovery from a recent medical procedure.
David McCullough, award-winning American historian, dies at 89
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
David McCullough, award-winning American historian, dies at 89
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- David McCullough, American historian and winner of two Pulitzer Prizes, as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has died at the age of 89.
S&P, Nasdaq slide amid concern about semiconductor demand
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
S&P, Nasdaq slide amid concern about semiconductor demand
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell slightly on Monday, giving up earlier gains, amid concern about demand within the semiconductor industry.
Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Kentucky to tour the devastation wrought by flooding that killed dozens of people and said last year's bipartisan infrastructure law will help the state "come back better."
Pentagon announces $1B in ammunition, weapons aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pentagon announces $1B in ammunition, weapons aid to Ukraine
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The United States announced Monday it would provide Ukraine with $1 billion in ammunition and weapons systems -- the largest lethal aid package provided to the country since Russia invaded in February.
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump had wanted his military generals to be more like the commanders in Nazi Germany during World War II, according to an excerpt released on Monday from a forthcoming book.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement