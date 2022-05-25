Trending
May 25, 2022 / 9:25 AM

Police trying to piece together Texas school shooting as nation mourns 19 children, 2 educators

By Clyde Hughes
Police work at the scene on Wednesday of the mass shooting attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 children and two adults. Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/EPA-EFE

May 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in south-central Texas will give an update Wednesday on the elementary school attack that killed nearly 20 children and two educators and became the deadliest school shooting in the United States in a decade.

Investigators are working to learn more about 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, the man who opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday after shooting his grandmother at her home. Ramos killed 19 children and two adults before he was shot dead by police to end the rampage, which mirrored many elements of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut in 2012.

The school was closed on Wednesday but officials said grief counselors will be made available to griving members of the small community, which is located about 80 miles west of San Antonio and 130 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Among the dead were 17-year teaching veteran Eva Mireles and co-teacher Irma Garcia, who attempted to shield students from the gunfire.

RELATED Biden to lawmakers: 'It's time to act' on gun control after Texas school shooting

Mireles taught fourth-graders at Robb Elementary, was married and had a child of her own, her aunt Lydia Martinez Delgado told The New York Times.

According to her profile on the school website, Mireles had co-taught with Garcia for the past five years. Garcia's son Christian identified his mother as one of the victims to NBC News.

Another victim was Ramos' grandmother, who was shot at her home before the assault on the elementary school. She was flown to a San Antonio hospital but her condition was not initially reported.

President Joe Biden speaks on Tuesday during a national address following the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children. "We can do so much more, we have to do more," he said. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
RELATED Pope Francis calls for ending indiscriminate arms trafficking, prays for Uvalde victims

Authorities are expected give an update during a briefing late Wednesday morning or early in the afternoon.

The shooting attack has drawn a range of emotions from the public, political leaders and celebrities nationwide. Many relatives posted emotional messages to social media and honored the teachers for trying to save their students from the armed attacker.

KSAT-TV identified two of the fourth graders killed in the attack as Xavier Lopez, 10, and Amerie Jo Garza, 10. Another fourth-grade victim, Uziyah Garcia, was identified by his aunt Nikki Cross, according to KXAS-TV. Another child who died was 10-year-old third-grader Annabel Guadalupe Rodriguez, according to KHOU-TV.

RELATED Stars react to Texas school shooting: 'Filled with rage and grief'

In a national address, President Joe Biden strongly condemned the attack and lamented the lack of meaningful change for gun control in Congress.

"We have to act," he said. "And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage. I spent my career as a senator and a vice president working to pass common-sense gun laws. We can't and won't prevent every tragedy but we know they work and have a positive impact.

"Where in God's name is our backbone?"

RELATED CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting

According to U.S. Census figures, nearly three-quarters of the residents in Uvalde identify as Latino. Mexico's foreign affairs ministry said its consulates in San Antonio and Eagle Pass were working with law enforcement to determine if any Mexican nationals were killed or injured by the gunfire.

"The government of Mexico strongly condemns this act of violence that has cost the lives of several minors, thus harming multiple families in a predominantly Hispanic population," the ministry said in a statement.

Pope Francis was stern in his condemnation of the shooting attack during his general audience on Wednesday.

"It is time to say 'enough' to the indiscriminate trafficking of guns," Francis said. "Let us all commit ourselves so that such tragedies can never happen again."

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced that classes have been canceled for the rest of the school year and graduations have been placed on hold until a future date.

"Our community has experienced a terrible tragedy," the school district wrote on Facebook. "We must come together to console one another and respect the privacy of the families. Please keep all families in your prayers.

"This is a difficult time for everyone, however the gentle support all school community members give to each other during this time is the first step in healing."

