May 24, 2022 / 3:33 PM

Police arrest suspected gunman after Texas school shooting

By Danielle Haynes

May 24 (UPI) -- Police in South Texas said they arrested a suspected gunman Tuesday after receiving a report of an active shooter at an elementary school.

The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office told CBS News that a teacher at Robb Elementary School had been shot. The condition of the teacher wasn't reported.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it was "caring for several students" in the emergency room and University Hospital in San Antonio said it was evaluating one adult and one child. Neither facility offered details or conditions of the patients.

The Uvalde Police Department said the suspect was in custody less than an hour after the Uvalde Independent School District announced in a tweet that there was an active shooter at Robb Elementary School. The district put all its campuses on lockdown in response to the gunshots.

Students from the school were taken to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center for reunification with their parents. The UISD, though, said it was still ensuring all students were accounted for before releasing them to their parents.

Uvalde is located about 85 miles west of San Antonio and about 50 miles east of the Mexican border.

This is a developing story.

Police in small S.C. town say 4 teenagers killed in 2 shootings just hours apart Texas woman wanted in shooting death of elite cyclist NYPD shares photos of suspect in Sunday subway shooting

