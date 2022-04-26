Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 26, 2022 / 12:42 PM

Anti-Semitic attacks, vandalism in U.S. reached record high in 2021, ADL report says

By Ashley Williams
1/4
Anti-Semitic attacks, vandalism in U.S. reached record high in 2021, ADL report says
Graffiti of a swastika is seen on the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. Last year, there were close to 900 reports of anti-Semitic vandalism in the U.S., according to a report Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- There were close to 3,000 anti-Semitic incidents in the United States in 2021, a Jewish civil rights organization said in a report Tuesday -- a total that was higher than any other year and seemed to spike during an Israeli bombing campaign in the Middle East a year ago.

The Anti-Defamation League said in its assessment that reported incidents of assaults, harassment and vandalism against Jewish people and communities totaled just over 2,700 last year. That's the highest tally for incidents in a single year since the organization began tracking them in 1979.

Advertisement

The annual audit found that the incidents occurred in all 50 states on an average of about seven per day.

"When it comes to antisemitic activity in America, you cannot point to any single ideology or belief system, and in many cases, we simply don't know the motivation," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

RELATED Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK

"But we do know that Jews are experiencing more anti-Semitic incidents than we have in this country in at least 40 years, and that's a deeply troubling indicator of larger societal fissures."

A Palestinian man sits on his destroyed home in Beit Lahia, North Gaza, on May 31, 2021, following days of Israeli bombings that targeted Hamas. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Advertisement

The ADL report noted a rise in anti-Semitic attacks last May after Israel launched an 11-day bombing campaign against Hamas targets in Gaza. In fact, May was the month with the most reported incidents -- close to 400. Compared to the previous May, it was a 148% increase.

"The violence we witnessed in America during the conflict last May was shocking," Greenblatt added. "Jews were being attacked in the streets for no other reason than the fact that they were Jewish, and it seemed as if the working assumption was that if you were Jewish, you were blameworthy for what was happening half a world away."

RELATED Supreme Court hears arguments on whether Biden can end Trump-era immigration policy

Among all the reported incidents in 2021, the organization noted a 61% rise in attacks that targeted Jewish synagogues and community centers and a 106% increase in elementary. middle and high schools. Attacks on college campuses rose 21%.

Tuesday's report noted a 43% rise in harassment and 14% in vandalism. Of the roughly 850 incidents of vandalism, the assessment said about two-thirds included a swastika -- a symbol of Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Almost a fifth of the incidents of vandalism were created by domestic extremists, it noted.

The ADL report said that the most anti-Semitic incidents reported last year were in New York (416), New Jersey (370) and California (367).

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia

Latest Headlines

Delta becomes first U.S. airline to pay flight attendants during boarding
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Delta becomes first U.S. airline to pay flight attendants during boarding
April 26 (UPI) -- In a first for United States-based carriers, Delta Air Lines will pay flight attendants during boarding beginning in late spring, the company announced Tuesday.
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19
April 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday.
Supreme Court hears arguments on ending Trump-era immigration policy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments on ending Trump-era immigration policy
April 26 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court questioned the Biden administration and an attorney from Texas over whether the federal government should be made to keep a Trump-era program that forces migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico.
TikTok takes the top spot for worldwide downloads in first quarter of the year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
TikTok takes the top spot for worldwide downloads in first quarter of the year
April 26 (UPI) -- TikTok surpassed Instagram in the first quarter of the year to take the top spot for worldwide downloads, a new report shows.
Energy Dept. finalizes rules to phase out costlier incandescent light bulbs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Energy Dept. finalizes rules to phase out costlier incandescent light bulbs
April 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has finalized a change that phases out older, incandescent light bulbs in favor of more energy-efficient bulbs that save money for consumers and carbon emissions for the environment.
Biden administration reduces amount of land for oil and gas drilling in Alaska
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration reduces amount of land for oil and gas drilling in Alaska
April 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Monday announced that it will reduce the amount of land that can be used for offshore oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Northeast National Petroleum Reserve.
Report: U.S. home prices rise nearly 20% over past year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: U.S. home prices rise nearly 20% over past year
April 26 (UPI) -- Home prices climbed nearly 20% in February from the same time last year, increasing its pace slightly from the month before, according to data released Tuesday.
Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
April 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued his first three pardons -- including one to a Secret Service agent who guarded President John F. Kennedy -- and commuted the sentences of 75 other people, the White House announced.
Gallup: Record number of U.S. residents approve admitting Ukrainian refugees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gallup: Record number of U.S. residents approve admitting Ukrainian refugees
April 26 (UPI) -- Some 78% of U.S. residents approve of allowing up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the United States, representing the country's highest level of public support for admitting refugees since 1939.
White House expands access to Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment pill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House expands access to Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment pill
April 26 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration on Tuesday announced that the government is expanding access to a COVID-19 antiviral drug that's shown in studies to be highly effective in preventing severe illness and death.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
Federal judge says he will block CDC from lifting Title 42 migration rule
Federal judge says he will block CDC from lifting Title 42 migration rule
Judge orders Cushman & Wakefield to comply with AG's subpoena in Trump probe
Judge orders Cushman & Wakefield to comply with AG's subpoena in Trump probe
Supreme Court hears arguments on ending Trump-era immigration policy
Supreme Court hears arguments on ending Trump-era immigration policy
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill establishing Florida election police force
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill establishing Florida election police force
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement