Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 26, 2022 / 7:09 AM

Supreme Court to hear arguments on whether Biden can end Trump-era immigration policy

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Supreme Court to hear arguments on whether Biden can end Trump-era immigration policy
Tens of thousands of asylum seekers were affected by Trump's program and human rights advocates argue that the policy endangers the lives of the immigrants as they have no choice but to seek refuge in squalid and dangerous tent camps on Mexico's side of the border. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear arguments about whether President Joe Biden's administration can lawfully end a Trump-era program that forces migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico, a move that federal courts have blocked so far.

Justices on the high court will hear arguments for and against Biden's plan to end the "Remain in Mexico" program, which was imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2019 to clamp down on the flow of refugees able to enter the United States.

Advertisement

Under Trump's program, asylum seekers are the border are required to wait in Mexico until they get an immigration hearing -- a period during which they used to be able to wait in the United States.

Biden revoked the program on his first day in office in January 2021 and the Homeland Security Department formally put an end to it last June. The Supreme Court, however, later ruled that the government had to restart the program -- and administration efforts since to justify the move have been unsuccessful in federal courts.

Advertisement
RELATED Federal judge says he will block CDC from lifting Title 42 migration rule

In hearing the case on Tuesday, Biden vs. Texas, the Supreme Court will determine whether the Homeland Security Department is obligated to enforce provisions of the Remain in Mexico program -- known formally as the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP -- as the only legal way to comply with congressional orders against releasing would-be refugees into the United States as they wait for hearings.

Biden's administration contends that Trump's program is discretionary and can lawfully be undone.

In addition, various states are on both sides of the issue. Texas and Missouri have both sued to keep the MPP program in place while other more progressive states are siding with Biden's move.

RELATED Congress returns from spring recess to take up immigration, COVID-19, inflation

Questions surrounding enforcement of the policy have reached the Supreme Court twice before -- in March 2020 when the high court allowed the policy to remain in effect after it was blocked by a California judge, and again last August when justices ordered Biden's administration to resurrect the program.

The administration attempted to further explain its reasoning for ending the program in October, which eventually led to Tuesday's hearing before the Supreme Court.

Tens of thousands of asylum seekers were affected by Trump's program and human rights advocates argue that the policy endangers the lives of the immigrants as they have no choice but to seek refuge in squalid and dangerous tent camps on Mexico's side of the border. Further compounding their problem, the advocates note, is that many are never able to find attorneys to argue their case -- and if they do, some cannot afford the legal costs.

Advertisement
RELATED Gov. Abbott ends inspections that clogged trucking at U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk last year ruled in favor of the lawsuits by Texas and Missouri that blocked the MPP's removal. He said Biden's order did not give sufficient weight to the "main benefits" of MPP and said that removing the policy would cause the states harm because asylum seekers allowed to wait in the United States would likely access government services and send their children to schools in both states.

Following the ruling, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released a second, more extensive memo seeking to end the policy in October, arguing that the benefits for maintaining MPP "do not justify the costs." The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, however, upheld Kacsmaryk's order.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will weigh an additional argument from the states that the administration's October memo ought to have no legal effect.

Biden's administration contends that federal law stipulates that the MPP is discretionary and can legally be removed. It says the law clearly lays out discretion for the Homeland Security Department to send asylum seekers to Mexico or Canada as they await hearings. It also notes that, based on that 1996 law, if the states are correct in their argument, then every presidential administration since -- including Trump's -- would have been in violation.

Advertisement

The administration also says that its October memo should indeed carry legal effect because the Supreme Court itself has previously explained that an agency "may either elaborate on its prior reasons or issue a new decision" when a court concludes its explanation for action is inadequate.

Latest Headlines

U.S. charges 2 more in North Korean crypto conspiracy to dodge sanctions
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
U.S. charges 2 more in North Korean crypto conspiracy to dodge sanctions
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. officials have charged a pair of Europeans with conspiring with a recently jailed American crypto expert to help North Korea evade sanctions, its latest move to contain Pyongyang's sprawling cybercrime operations.
Judge orders Cushman & Wakefield to comply with AG's subpoena in Trump probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge orders Cushman & Wakefield to comply with AG's subpoena in Trump probe
April 26 (UPI) -- A New York judge has ordered commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield to comply with subpoenas served it by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Religious freedom in India 'significantly worsened' in 2021, says U.S. panel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Religious freedom in India 'significantly worsened' in 2021, says U.S. panel
April 26 (UPI) -- An independent, bipartisan commission has again asked the U.S. government to designate India as one of the world's worst violators of religious freedom.
Authorities recover body of missing Nat'l Guardsman
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Authorities recover body of missing Nat'l Guardsman
April 25 (UPI) -- The body of a Texas Army National Guardsman who jumped into the Rio Grand River to save migrants from drowning as they tried to cross into the United States late last week has been recovered, officials said.
MS-13 gang member handed life sentence on murder, kidnapping charges
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
MS-13 gang member handed life sentence on murder, kidnapping charges
April 25 (UPI) -- A man alleged to be a member of the MS-13 gang in Maryland was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge on Monday for conspiracy to commit murder, court documents show.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill establishing Florida election police force
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill establishing Florida election police force
April 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping election overhaul bill Monday that will establish a police force focused on election crimes.
Federal judge says he will block CDC from lifting Title 42 migration rule
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal judge says he will block CDC from lifting Title 42 migration rule
April 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday said he will rule to prevent the Biden administration from dropping an emergency order allowing the United States to expel migrants quickly under COVID-19 protocols.
Family of teen who fell from Florida 'free fall' ride files wrongful death lawsuit
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Family of teen who fell from Florida 'free fall' ride files wrongful death lawsuit
April 25 (UPI) -- The family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death after riding the Orlando FreeFall ride at Florida's ICON Park last month, filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday.
Dow rises 238 points, reverses losses over China COVID-19 fears
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Dow rises 238 points, reverses losses over China COVID-19 fears
April 25 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238 points Monday, reversing a nearly 500-point decline as surging tech stocks helped distract from fears about COVID-19 surges in China.
Biden honors 2-time NHL champs Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden honors 2-time NHL champs Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House on Monday, praising the team for both its on-ice wins and off-ice charitable efforts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years
Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
Supreme Court signals sympathy for ex-football coach's right to pray on field
Supreme Court signals sympathy for ex-football coach's right to pray on field
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement