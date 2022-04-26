U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia

1/4

A Ukrainian flag is seen at a destroyed bridge in Irpin, Ukraine, on Friday. Security officials in Germany, including Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, promised to send more aid to the war-scarred nation. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rallied about 40 countries to the defense of Ukraine on Tuesday during a summit in Germany, where he condemned Russia's war as "unjust." The meeting was a coordinated security event that included dozens of leaders from European nations and focused on providing the necessary support for Ukraine, including military armaments. Advertisement

During the meeting at the U.S. military's Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Lloyd said Ukraine is fighting to save its democracy and promised that the former Soviet republic would not be swallowed up by Russia through an unprovoked war.

"Russia's invasion is indefensible and so are Russian atrocities," Lloyd said. "We all start today from a position of moral clarity.

RELATED Greenpeace activists block Russian oil tanker from docking in Norway

"Russia is waging a war of choice to indulge the ambitions of one man. Ukraine is fighting a war of necessity to defend its democracy its sovereignty and its citizens."

Advertisement Ukrainian MoD Oleksii Reznikov gives opening remarks at the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group at Ramstein today. Ministers of defense and key leaders from 40+ countries gathered to discuss the ongoing crisis in #Ukraine and various issues facing U.S. Allies and partners. pic.twitter.com/aOrSMvpE8c— Ramstein Air Base (@RamsteinAirBase) April 26, 2022

The summit came after Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Kyiv in Ukraine last weekend. After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, they detailed some of the new aid the United States will provide to Kyiv. At that meeting, the U.S. officials also said Ukrainian resistance to the Russian war has been a success.

Blinken returned to the United States after the visit to Ukraine. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to testify before the Senate foreign relations committee -- a hearing that will yield further plans for supporting Ukraine and detail the State Department's budget expenditures.

Blinken's hearing was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, Poland said Tuesday it will deliver tanks to Ukraine and Germany pledged to send anti-aircraft vehicles.

Zelensky has long been pleading with Western nations to send military equipment and munitions.

Advertisement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said Tuesday that Western support for Ukraine could ultimately lead to a nuclear war -- something he insisted that Moscow views as unacceptable. He also accused NATO of fighting a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was scheduled to visit Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, seeking some sort of resolution, including a possible cease-fire. The U.N. chief is also expected to visit Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday.

In continued fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday, officials in Kyiv reported multiple explosions in the southern port city of Zaporizhzhia, where they had been expecting an attack.

Ukrainian officials added that Russian forces also captured the city council building in Kherson and took control of the eastern city of Kreminna. Russian troops are advancing toward two other cities -- Sloviansk and Kramatorsk -- as part of Moscow's second phase of the war that's focused on the eastern region of Ukraine.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities and mourning in Borodianka, Bucha and Irpin