Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 26, 2022 / 8:27 AM / Updated at 9:18 AM

U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia
A Ukrainian flag is seen at a destroyed bridge in Irpin, Ukraine, on Friday. Security officials in Germany, including Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, promised to send more aid to the war-scarred nation. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rallied about 40 countries to the defense of Ukraine on Tuesday during a summit in Germany, where he condemned Russia's war as "unjust."

The meeting was a coordinated security event that included dozens of leaders from European nations and focused on providing the necessary support for Ukraine, including military armaments.

Advertisement

During the meeting at the U.S. military's Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Lloyd said Ukraine is fighting to save its democracy and promised that the former Soviet republic would not be swallowed up by Russia through an unprovoked war.

"Russia's invasion is indefensible and so are Russian atrocities," Lloyd said. "We all start today from a position of moral clarity.

RELATED Greenpeace activists block Russian oil tanker from docking in Norway

"Russia is waging a war of choice to indulge the ambitions of one man. Ukraine is fighting a war of necessity to defend its democracy its sovereignty and its citizens."

The summit came after Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Kyiv in Ukraine last weekend. After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, they detailed some of the new aid the United States will provide to Kyiv. At that meeting, the U.S. officials also said Ukrainian resistance to the Russian war has been a success.

RELATED Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years

Blinken returned to the United States after the visit to Ukraine. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to testify before the Senate foreign relations committee -- a hearing that will yield further plans for supporting Ukraine and detail the State Department's budget expenditures.

Blinken's hearing was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, Poland said Tuesday it will deliver tanks to Ukraine and Germany pledged to send anti-aircraft vehicles.

RELATED U.S. announces more war aid: 'Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding'

Zelensky has long been pleading with Western nations to send military equipment and munitions.

Advertisement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said Tuesday that Western support for Ukraine could ultimately lead to a nuclear war -- something he insisted that Moscow views as unacceptable. He also accused NATO of fighting a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was scheduled to visit Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, seeking some sort of resolution, including a possible cease-fire. The U.N. chief is also expected to visit Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday.

In continued fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday, officials in Kyiv reported multiple explosions in the southern port city of Zaporizhzhia, where they had been expecting an attack.

Ukrainian officials added that Russian forces also captured the city council building in Kherson and took control of the eastern city of Kreminna. Russian troops are advancing toward two other cities -- Sloviansk and Kramatorsk -- as part of Moscow's second phase of the war that's focused on the eastern region of Ukraine.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities and mourning in Borodianka, Bucha and Irpin

Mourners attend funeral services for Mark Bobrovytsky, 59, Halyna Bobrovytskyi, 59, and Maksym Bobrovytsky, 25, at a cemetery in Borodianka, Ukraine, on April 23. They died in their apartment after a Russian airstrike. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Kim Jong Un vows to boost North Korean nuclear weapons at military parade
World News // 3 hours ago
Kim Jong Un vows to boost North Korean nuclear weapons at military parade
SEOUL, April 26 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to boost his regime's nuclear weapons program during a military parade that featured displays of massive intercontinental ballistic missiles, state media reported Tuesday.
U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to meet Putin in Moscow on Tuesday
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to meet Putin in Moscow on Tuesday
April 26 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday as he seeks to find a pause in the fighting in Ukraine.
Turkey sentences activist Osman Kavala to life amid criticism
World News // 17 hours ago
Turkey sentences activist Osman Kavala to life amid criticism
April 25 (UPI) -- A Turkish court sentenced Osman Kavala to life in prison Monday on charges, including attempt to overthrow the government, despite Western allies and human rights groups criticizing his imprisonment since 2017.
Cuba says U.S. seeking to exclude it from upcoming Summit of Americas
World News // 14 hours ago
Cuba says U.S. seeking to exclude it from upcoming Summit of Americas
April 25 (UPI) -- The United States has launched a campaign aiming to exclude Cuba from the upcoming Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the communist nation's foreign affairs minister said Monday.
Greenpeace activists block Russian oil tanker from docking in Norway
World News // 15 hours ago
Greenpeace activists block Russian oil tanker from docking in Norway
April 25 (UPI) -- Members of Greenpeace blockaded a Russian oil tanker Monday, preventing the ship from docking in Oslo, Norway, the organization said in a statement.
Death toll reaches 11 from sunken Japanese tour boat; 15 missing
World News // 19 hours ago
Death toll reaches 11 from sunken Japanese tour boat; 15 missing
April 25 (UPI) -- Bad weather and engine failure could have contributed to the sinking of a Japanese tour boat that sunk off the Shiretoko Peninsula on Saturday, experts said Monday.
Japan's Kane Tanaka, Guinness' oldest person in the world, dies at 119
World News // 20 hours ago
Japan's Kane Tanaka, Guinness' oldest person in the world, dies at 119
April 25 (UPI) -- Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who was the world's oldest person, has died at the age of 119, Japanese authorities said.
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
World News // 22 hours ago
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's new program "Uniting for Ukraine" begins Monday, offering a streamlined process for refugees seeking to enter the United States.
Panic shopping and fears of lockdown rise in Beijing, along with COVID-19 cases
World News // 1 day ago
Panic shopping and fears of lockdown rise in Beijing, along with COVID-19 cases
April 25 (UPI) -- Millions of Beijing residents began taking mandatory COVID-19 tests on Monday and shoppers rushed to stock up on groceries as a rising number of cases have stoked fears of an impending Shanghai-style lockdown.
U.S. announces more war aid: 'Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding'
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. announces more war aid: 'Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding'
April 25 (UPI) -- U.S. officials said Monday they're committed to ensuring Ukraine defends its independence and is successful in repelling Russian aggression and will provide more support.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years
Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
Panic shopping and fears of lockdown rise in Beijing, along with COVID-19 cases
Panic shopping and fears of lockdown rise in Beijing, along with COVID-19 cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement