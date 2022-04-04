Former President Donald Trump endorses Sarah Parlin for Congress

Former President Donald J. Trump on Sunday endorsed Sarah Palin for Congress. In 2016, Palin, a former Alaska governor, endorsed the then-real estate mogul to be the Republican candidate for president. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Palin announced late last week that she would run for Alaska's only congressional seat, which has become vacant following the recent death of Republican Rep. Don Young, who held the position for nearly five decades. Advertisement

The 58-year-old hasn't run in an election since 2008, when she was Sen. John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election. Following the loss to the Democratic ticket of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Palin resigned as governor.

Trump called Palin a "[w]onderful patriot" in a statement published Sunday by his Save America PAC.

"Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big," Trump said, referring to his election win over then-Democratic challenger Hilary Clinton. "Now, it's my turn!"

"Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs and the great people of Alaska," he said. "Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First!"

Palin responded to the endorsement by thanking Trump online, saying she's "honored" to have his support.

In announcing her candidacy last week, Palin described the Untied States at a "tipping point" and that she was returning to the campaign trail after having "watched the far left destroy the country."

"At this critical time in our nation's history, we need leaders who will combat the left's socialist, big-government, America-last agenda," she said.

On March 23, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy called for a special election to fill Young's vacant seat to be held Aug. 16, with a special primary to be held June 11.

There are 51 people, including 17 registered as Republicans, who have thrown their name into the hat for the congressional seat, Anchorage Daily News reported.

Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during two years of the Trump administration, also endorsed Palin on Sunday, tweeting that she was "excited" to see her "get back into the fight to take our country back."

"We need her voice in Congress!" she said.