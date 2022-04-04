Advertisement
U.S. News
April 4, 2022 / 2:35 AM

Former President Donald Trump endorses Sarah Parlin for Congress

By Darryl Coote
Former President Donald Trump endorses Sarah Parlin for Congress
Former President Donald J. Trump on Sunday endorsed Sarah Palin for Congress. In 2016, Palin, a former Alaska governor, endorsed the then-real estate mogul to be the Republican candidate for president. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Palin announced late last week that she would run for Alaska's only congressional seat, which has become vacant following the recent death of Republican Rep. Don Young, who held the position for nearly five decades.

Advertisement

The 58-year-old hasn't run in an election since 2008, when she was Sen. John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election. Following the loss to the Democratic ticket of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Palin resigned as governor.

Trump called Palin a "[w]onderful patriot" in a statement published Sunday by his Save America PAC.

RELATED Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports

"Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big," Trump said, referring to his election win over then-Democratic challenger Hilary Clinton. "Now, it's my turn!"

"Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs and the great people of Alaska," he said. "Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First!"

Advertisement

Palin responded to the endorsement by thanking Trump online, saying she's "honored" to have his support.

RELATED EPA sides with Trump admin to not regulate perchlorate in drinking water

In announcing her candidacy last week, Palin described the Untied States at a "tipping point" and that she was returning to the campaign trail after having "watched the far left destroy the country."

"At this critical time in our nation's history, we need leaders who will combat the left's socialist, big-government, America-last agenda," she said.

On March 23, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy called for a special election to fill Young's vacant seat to be held Aug. 16, with a special primary to be held June 11.

RELATED America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period

There are 51 people, including 17 registered as Republicans, who have thrown their name into the hat for the congressional seat, Anchorage Daily News reported.

Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during two years of the Trump administration, also endorsed Palin on Sunday, tweeting that she was "excited" to see her "get back into the fight to take our country back."

"We need her voice in Congress!" she said.

Latest Headlines

State Department demands Mali allow 'impartial' investigation after 'large' massacre
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
State Department demands Mali allow 'impartial' investigation after 'large' massacre
April 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has demanded that Mali allow an impartial investigation after reports of a large massacre in the country last week.
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
April 3 (UPI) -- One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at a concert in Dallas early Sunday morning.
Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern U.S.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern U.S.
After more than a dozen states were targeted by severe weather this past week, some of the same areas will be threatened by thunderstorms once again during the first week of April.
U.S. announces $50M to help Moldova with Ukraine refugee crisis
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. announces $50M to help Moldova with Ukraine refugee crisis
April 3 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday announced a $50 million aid package to help Moldova deal with the effects of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
April 3 (UPI) -- Six people died and at least 10 others were injured from a shooting in downtown Sacramento, Calif., early Sunday morning, police said.
Rappahannock Tribe reacquires sacred ancestral home in Virginia
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Rappahannock Tribe reacquires sacred ancestral home in Virginia
April 2 (UPI) -- The Rappahannock Tribe has formally reacquired 465 acres its ancestral home at Fones Cliff, a sacred site located along the eastern side of the Rappahannock River in northern Virginia.
NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan
April 2 (UPI) -- A fourth teen was arrested Friday after an alleged gang attack left one man dead in a New York City subway station.
Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports
April 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden privately told members of his inner circle late last year that he believes former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted, according to reporting published Saturday by The New York Times.
Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz
April 2 (UPI) -- Federal agents have arrested a military veteran in Washington after he threatened to shoot Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in nonsensical voicemails that appear to mention the COVID-19 vaccine.
Andrew Cuomo sues New York ethics board over book profits
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Andrew Cuomo sues New York ethics board over book profits
April 2 (UPI) -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed a lawsuit against the state's ethics board, claiming that he should be allowed to keep profits from a book he wrote during his tenure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement