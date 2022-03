Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks during the first day of the 117th Congress in the U.S. Capitol Building on Sunday, January 3, 2021. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Don Young died Friday while traveling home to Alaska, his office announced. He was 88. Young, a Republican, had served as the dean of the U.S. House -- having been the longest continually serving member of the lower chamber after he was first elected in March 1973 during a special election. Advertisement

"A fierce defender of Alaska since elected to Congress in 1973, nearly everything that has advanced for Alaska is a result of Don Young's tenacious work," his office said in a statement.

"From the Trans-Alaska pipeline to the Ketchikan Shipyard, to the Magnuson Stevens Act, which transformed the American fishing industry, to the numerous land exchanges he fought for, Don Young's legacy cannot be overstated."

The often-controversial lawmaker, who had announced plans to run for reelection last year, was also the longest-serving congressman in the history of the lower chamber and had a significant influence on the lives of Alaskans as the state's only representative.

Considering that he spent nearly 50 years as a lawmaker, he is the only congressman many Alaskans have ever known.

Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Kentucky, has become the new dean of the House and released a statement honoring the death of his longtime friend.

Advertisement

RELATED House passes CROWN Act to ban discrimination against Black hairstyles

"I am incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of my dear friend of more than 41 years, the Congressman for all Alaska and Dean of the House of Representatives, Don Young. I always admired Don for his singular focus on serving the people of Alaska," Rogers said.

"No matter the situation, he always put his constituents first, and would never take no for answer. Don was a true giant in the House, and will be missed by many across the political spectrum."