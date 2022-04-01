Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2022 / 8:42 AM / Updated at 9:36 AM

Economy adds 431,000 jobs in March; jobless rate, unemployed near prepandemic levels

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Economy adds 431,000 jobs in March; jobless rate, unemployed near prepandemic levels
The Fearless Girl Statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. The Labor Department said Friday that the economy added about 431,000 new jobs in March, slightly fewer than most experts anticipated. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- A month after shattering expectations on Wall Street, the Labor Department on Friday underwhelmed just a little bit with its March jobs report -- showing about 60,000 fewer than expected.

The department issued its monthly labor assessment and said the U.S. economy added 431,000 jobs last month. Most economists expected the report to show around 490,000 new hires.

Advertisement

Friday's report also showed that the national unemployment rate in March declined to 3.6%. In fact, the unemployment rate and total number of unemployed are close to what they were before the start of the COVID-19 era two years ago.

"Notable job gains continued in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, retail trade and manufacturing," the department said in its assessment.

RELATED America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period

"The unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage point to 3.6% in March, and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 318,000 to 6 million. These measures are little different from their values in February 2020 (3.5% and 5.7 million, respectively), prior to the coronavirus pandemic."

A month ago, the department blew away analysts' expectations by reporting close to 700,000 new jobs in February. Although it slightly missed expectations this month, experts agree that the report shows the job market on stable footing.

Advertisement

"In 2021, we saw the most jobs created in a single year, and March gains brought the total number of jobs added under President Biden to 7.9 million, an average of 565,000 jobs added per month," Rep. Don Beyer, chairman of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, said in a statement emailed to UPI.

RELATED Heineken announces it is leaving Russia over war in Ukraine

"Ninety-three percent of the jobs lost due to the pandemic have been regained, the unemployment rate is nearly at prepandemic levels and unemployment claims are near 50-year lows -- all signs that our labor market is impressively healthy," Beyer, D-Va., added.

The Joint Economic Committee is responsible for reporting on U.S. economic health and advising ways to improve. Republican members of the committee did not immediately comment on the jobs report.

President Joe Biden will address the jobs report in a briefing from the White House on Friday. He is scheduled to speak at 10:45 a.m. EDT.

RELATED EU announces aid for refugees, companies, economies affected by Ukraine war

On Wednesday, ADP and Moody's Analytics reported that the private sector created 455,000 jobs in February -- down from the past two months, but still hovering around the half-million mark.

Advertisement

Worker mobility continues to hover near all-time highs this year. The Labor Department said earlier this month that more than 4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in February with 11.3 million job openings.

On Thursday, the department said that there were about 202,000 new unemployment claims last week, a slight increase from the week before.

Latest Headlines

America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
April 1 (UPI) -- On Friday, the National Archives released detailed results from one of the most anticipated Census counts in history -- which provides a "window into history" and a snapshot of America in the middle of the 20th century.
Washington Gov. Inslee signs first U.S. alert system for missing Indigenous people
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Washington Gov. Inslee signs first U.S. alert system for missing Indigenous people
April 1 (UPI) -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law to create the nation's first alert system for missing Indigenous people.
EPA sides with Trump admin to not regulate perchlorate in drinking water
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA sides with Trump admin to not regulate perchlorate in drinking water
April 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced it is upholding a Trump-era decision to not regulate the drinking water levels of perchlorate, a chemical linked to infant and fetus developmental issues.
Pennsylvania officer killed, 2 injured in Lebanon shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pennsylvania officer killed, 2 injured in Lebanon shooting
April 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police officer was fatally shot and two others were injured in a shooting that erupted while they were responding to a domestic disturbance situation in the city of Lebanon, authorities and officials said.
12-year-old shot, killed by fellow student at S.C. middle school
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
12-year-old shot, killed by fellow student at S.C. middle school
March 31 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing another 12-year-old at a South Carolina middle school on Thursday.
U.S. Navy to name future ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Navy to name future ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg
March 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that it will name a future ship after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in honor of her tenure on the nation's highest court and her work as a women's rights activist.
House Democrats pass bill to cap insulin costs at $35 a month
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House Democrats pass bill to cap insulin costs at $35 a month
March 31 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to cap the cost of insulin for most Americans at $35 a month despite Republicans arguing the bill will stifle innovation.
Judge strikes down New York's congressional map drawn with 'political bias'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge strikes down New York's congressional map drawn with 'political bias'
March 31 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Thursday blocked the state's new congressional map, ruling that the Democrat-led legislature drew it with "political bias."
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
March 31 (UPI) -- Hormel has issued a recall for certain varieties of Skippy peanut butter after some jars were found to contain small metal fragments.
U.S. passports to offer third gender option 'X' starting in April
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. passports to offer third gender option 'X' starting in April
March 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. government will allow Americans to select "X" as their gender on their U.S. passport applications starting next month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock
FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
90 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut
90 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut
Ukraine launches first attack on Russian soil; Red Cross to try to evacuate Mariupol again
Ukraine launches first attack on Russian soil; Red Cross to try to evacuate Mariupol again
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement