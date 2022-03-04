Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2022 / 8:35 AM

U.S. economy smashes expectations with close to 700,000 new jobs in February

By UPI Staff
1/5
U.S. economy smashes expectations with close to 700,000 new jobs in February
Friday's report said that job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, healthcare and construction. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added close to 700,000 jobs during the month of February, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly assessment -- marking the second straight month that the jobs report soared past expectations.

The department said there were 678,000 new jobs last month. Most economists predicted that the report would show about 440,000 new jobs.

Advertisement

"The unemployment rate edged down to 3.8%," the department said in a statement. "Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, healthcare and construction."

President Joe Biden is expected to speak about the jobs report at the White House on Friday before he and first lady Jill Biden depart to spend the weekend in Delaware.

RELATED U.S. economy added 475K private jobs in February, ADP/Moody's report says

Earlier this week, ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their monthly labor snapshot that the economy added 475,000 private-sector jobs during February, substantially more than analysts expected.

The new report noted, however, that the total U.S. workforce is still about 2 million jobs shy of where it was two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

By sector, the report said that leisure and hospitality added about 180,000 jobs, professional and business services added almost 100,000 and healthcare 64,000.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden visits Wisconsin, says America 'finally getting it done' on infrastructure

The department also noted that average hourly earnings for American workers have increased by 5.1% over the past year to $31.58 in February, although it was up just one cent from January.

Friday's was the second consecutive jobs report that surprised leading economists with a positive performance. The January jobs report also surprised just about everyone a month ago when it showed an addition of almost 470,000 new jobs. Analysts were expecting only 150,000.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Biden underscored that the economy added 6.5 million new jobs during 2021 and pledged moves that will create more, such as the bipartisan infrastructure law.

RELATED Full Text: President Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union address

"We'll create good jobs for millions of Americans, modernizing roads, airports, ports, and waterways all across America," the president said in his speech. "When we use taxpayer dollars to rebuild America -- we are going to Buy American: buy American products to support American jobs."

Earlier Friday, the White House announced a move by Siemens USA for a $54 million expansion that is expected to produce hundreds of new jobs.

"President Biden will also announce the most robust updates to the implementation of the Buy American Act in nearly 70 years to ensure taxpayer dollars create good-paying jobs here at home, strengthen critical supply chains and position U.S. businesses to compete in strategic industries," the White House said in a statement.
Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Honda, Sony create joint electric vehicle venture
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Honda, Sony create joint electric vehicle venture
March 4 (UPI) -- Two Japanese business giants announced a joint venture Friday to get into the electric vehicle business, developing, designing and selling their own cars.
Biden, Siemens to announce manufacturing expansion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden, Siemens to announce manufacturing expansion
March 4 (UPI) -- Industrial manufacturing giant Siemens USA will announce a $54 million expansion in the country, creating some 300 jobs in electrical infrastructure, the White House said Friday.
As Texas targets transgender kids, their families scramble to find lawyers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
As Texas targets transgender kids, their families scramble to find lawyers
March 4 (UPI) -- Ever since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state's child welfare agency to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care to their children, LGBTQ-affirming family lawyers have been deluged with calls.
U.S. Navy recovers F-35C stealth fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Navy recovers F-35C stealth fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy said that it successfully retrieved an F-35C Lightning II stealth fighter jet that crashed into the hotly contested South China Sea earlier this year while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier.
Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks
March 3 (UPI) -- Florida's Senate late Thursday passed controversial Republican legislation to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, sending to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk a bill that opponents say is an attack on women's autonomy.
United States designates Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
United States designates Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status
March 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Thursday that the United States would designate Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status for 18 months.
Texas court stays execution scheduled for next week
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas court stays execution scheduled for next week
March 3 (UPI) -- The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday granted a stay of execution for a man set to be executed next week.
Biden signs bill ending forced arbitration for sexual assault, harassment cases
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden signs bill ending forced arbitration for sexual assault, harassment cases
March 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday signed an amendment to the Federal Arbitration Act on Thursday restricting employers from forcing sexual harassment and sexual assault claims into arbitration.
U.C. Berkeley prepares to cut enrollment after state Supreme Court ruling
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.C. Berkeley prepares to cut enrollment after state Supreme Court ruling
March 3 (UPI) -- The University of California-Berkeley is preparing to cut admissions after the California Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling.
Expert testifies Okla. death row prisoners likely felt 'extreme pain' during executions
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Expert testifies Okla. death row prisoners likely felt 'extreme pain' during executions
March 3 (UPI) -- An expert of anesthesiology has testified in trial challenging Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol that a prisoner the state executed last month was likely in "extreme pain."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
U.C. Berkeley prepares to cut enrollment after state Supreme Court ruling
U.C. Berkeley prepares to cut enrollment after state Supreme Court ruling
Moldova, Georgia apply for EU membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Moldova, Georgia apply for EU membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement