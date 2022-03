A "now hiring" sign is seen outside a fast-food restaurant in Wilmington, Calif., on January 27, 2021. The Labor Department said Tuesday that hiring increased while quits remained at an elevated level in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- U.S. companies hired nearly 6.7 million people last month while people quitting jobs remained at an elevated level with nearly 4.4 million voluntarily departing their employers in February, according to the Labor Department on Tuesday. The report said 4.352 million quit their jobs in February, well over the 3.439 million who voluntarily left their jobs at the same time in 2021.

Retail saw the largest number of quits with 74,000, followed by durable goods manufacturing at 22,000 and state and local government education at 14,000.

The report said more than 75,000 were hired in construction in February to lead all sectors while hiring remained steady in all four regions of the country. Hiring decreased by 29,000 in the information sector.

"The labor market is still raring to go with strong employer demand and increased worker mobility," Daniel Zhao, senior economist at the job review site Glassdoor, told The Washington Post. "We're still seeing very strong job openings and quits, as well as layoffs at record lows."

Hiring has held steady, increasing in February to 6.689 million, from 6.426 million in January. Hiring reached 6.705 million last November.

Those numbers remain above the 6.028 million hired at this point in 2021.

"Over the 12 months ending in February 2022, hires totaled 77 million and separations totaled 70.6 million, yielding a net employment gain of 6.4 million," the Labor Department said in the report.

"These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year," the department said.