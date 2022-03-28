Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2022 / 3:36 PM

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law

By Don Jacobson
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on February 24. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed into a law a controversial measure restricting what can be taught in classrooms on gender identity or sexual orientation, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics.

Surrounded by the bill's backers at the Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill, Fla., DeSantis signed House Bill 1557, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill.

Advertisement

The new law prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity and also bars educators from discouraging or prohibiting "parental notification and involvement in critical decisions affecting a student's mental, emotional, or physical well-being."

Opponents argue it interferes with the rights of students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, to speak out about who they are, and potentially harms them by outing them as LGBTQ to parents under a notification provision.

RELATED Disney CEO pauses Fla. political donations over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The governor told reporters the measure it is meant to protect the rights of parents to shield their children from "clearly inappropriate" instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.

DeSantis claimed six school districts in Florida -- including the state's largest -- had policies that cut parents out of decisions regarding what their children are taught on the subjects.

Advertisement

"In Leon County, Florida, a school excluded parents from conversations about a students 'gender transition,' a situation for which the district's superintendent has apologized for and admitted should never have occurred," he said.

RELATED Human Rights Campaign refuses money from Disney over anti-LGBTQ laws

The measure is bitterly opposed by LGBTQ+ advocates, student groups, President Joe Biden, Democratic lawmakers, the Walt Disney Company and many entertainment figures.

Disney, one of the largest employers in the state, issued a statement following the bill signing vowing to help repeal the legislation.

"Florida's HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," the statement reads. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.

RELATED Florida lawmakers pass bill to ban LGBTQ talk in schools for grades K-3

"We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

The entertainment giant's public stance came after an employee walkout in protest of CEO Bob Chapek's original low-key stance on the bill.

At Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony, host Wanda Sykes took aim at the "Don't Say Gay" bill, saying, "We're going to have a great night tonight -- and for you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night," as co-hosts Amy Schumer and Regina Hall repeatedly sang the word "gay" as a chorus.

Advertisement

DeSantis, however, brushed off the criticism during the bill signing.

"I don't care what corporate media outlets say, I don't care what Hollywood says, I don't care what big corporations say, here I stand. I'm not backing down," he declared.

Latest Headlines

Judge says Trump 'likely' committed felonies in efforts related to Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge says Trump 'likely' committed felonies in efforts related to Jan. 6 Capitol attack
March 28 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump and legal adviser John Eastman probably committed federal felonies in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump radicals.
Spotify rolls out COVID-19 content advisory tab
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Spotify rolls out COVID-19 content advisory tab
March 28 (UPI) -- Spotify on Monday introduced a COVID-19 content advisory tab on podcasts, a long-awaited feature the company promised amid controversy over Joe Rogan's podcast.
Colorado officials lift evacuation orders for NCAR Fire
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Colorado officials lift evacuation orders for NCAR Fire
March 28 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders for around 8,000 homes near Boulder, Colo., have been lifted after firefighters achieved more than 35% containment of a wildfire that broke out Saturday.
Clarence Thomas rejoins Supreme Court -- remotely -- after days-long hospital stay
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Clarence Thomas rejoins Supreme Court -- remotely -- after days-long hospital stay
March 28 (UPI) -- After spending several days in the hospital, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas resumed participating in hearing arguments on Monday, albeit remotely.
Walmart quietly stops selling cigarettes in some stores
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Walmart quietly stops selling cigarettes in some stores
March 28 (UPI) -- Walmart has quietly started removing cigarettes from some stores in states including California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, it has been reported.
Biden unveils $5.8 trillion 2023 budget, calls for more defense spending and wealth tax
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden unveils $5.8 trillion 2023 budget, calls for more defense spending and wealth tax
March 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden unveiled his budget request for fiscal 2023 on Monday, which calls for almost $6 trillion and includes what he called "one of the largest investments in our national security in history."
Southern California grocery store workers vote for union to strike
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Southern California grocery store workers vote for union to strike
March 28 (UPI) -- Thousands of grocery store workers in Southern California have voted to authorize a strike amid negotiations for the renewal of the union's contract with the owners of Ralph's, Albertson's, Vons and Pavilions.
Elon Musk tests positive for COVID-19 again
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk tests positive for COVID-19 again
March 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.
Senate panel to meet to review Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate panel to meet to review Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination
March 28 (UPI) -- The Senate panel that questioned Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week and heard from legal experts about her qualifications will meet again on Monday in the next step toward confirmation.
Ex-Trump advisers Peter Navarro, Dan Scavino face contempt of Congress vote
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ex-Trump advisers Peter Navarro, Dan Scavino face contempt of Congress vote
March 27 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating last year's Jan. 6 attack of the Capitol building will recommend two former Trump aides be held in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with congressional subpoenas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un says North Korea developing 'overwhelming military power that can't be stopped'
Kim Jong Un says North Korea developing 'overwhelming military power that can't be stopped'
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
Four people killed after driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp
Four people killed after driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp
Biden unveils $5.8 trillion 2023 budget, calls for more defense spending and wealth tax
Biden unveils $5.8 trillion 2023 budget, calls for more defense spending and wealth tax
El Salvador suspends rights, declares emergency over soaring gang violence
El Salvador suspends rights, declares emergency over soaring gang violence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement