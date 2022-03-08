Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 8, 2022 / 3:43 PM

Florida lawmakers pass bill to ban LGBTQ talk in schools for grades K-3

By Sommer Brokaw
Florida lawmakers pass bill to ban LGBTQ talk in schools for grades K-3
A bill that bans classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity is now headed to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis desk. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Florida senators passed a bill Tuesday that bans LGBTQ classroom discussion in grades K-3, which now heads to the governor's desk for signing.

The House Bill 1557, officially named "Parental Rights in Education," but dubbed by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay," bill, passed by a 22-17 vote, along party lines, with the Republican majority voting in favor of it, except for two Republicans Jeff Brandes and Jennifer Bradley, and all Democratic senators voting against it.

Advertisement

DeSantis has defended the bill against critics. It will go into effect July 1, if he signs it.

"When you actually look at the bill, and its says 'no sexual instruction to kids pre-K-3,' how many parents want their kids to have transgenderism or something injected into classroom instruction?" DeSantis told reporters at a press conference in Jacksonville on Friday. "It's basically saying for younger students, do you really want them being taught about sex? And this is any sexual stuff. But I think clearly right now, we see a focus on transgenderism, telling kids they may be able to pick genders and all of that."

Advertisement
RELATED Kacey Musgraves to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards

The bill states it would require "prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity." It would also require "prohibiting school district personnel from discouraging or prohibiting parental notification and involvement in critical decisions affecting a student's mental, emotional, or physical well-being."

It would allow parents to sue school districts to award damages for violations.

Opponents argue it interferes with the rights of students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, to speak out about who they are, and potentially harms them by outing them as LGBTQ to parents under the notification provision.

RELATED Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to veto last-minute bill banning transgender school athletes

Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, an openly gay state senator, cried on the Senate floor Monday while recalling his journey to come out to his family.

"I don't think y'all understand how much courage it takes for these children to show up every day," Jones said.

During debate in the Senate chamber Monday, dozens of students from across the state could be heard chanting in protest, "We say gay!"

RELATED As Texas targets transgender kids, their families scramble to find lawyers

"In your effort to elect Ron DeSantis and send him to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, I just ask you: Is it worth it?," Democratic Florida Sen. Randolph Bracy told WESH.com. "Is it worth it if one child is affected by this piece of legislation, what you're doing today, I ask you: Is it worth it? It it worth a child being outed or bullied or potentially becoming suicidal?"

Advertisement

Samantha Stockley, an Orlando bartender who's worked for three years as a peer counselor for Trans Lifeline, which offers peer support for transgender people in crisis, similarly told the Tampa Bay Times she was concerned about the information-sharing provision.

"I'm happy that parents want to be in the discussion with LGBTQ kids, but I also want to ensure that it's done in a safe manner that's not going to harm these kids," Stockley said.

RELATED Iowa governor signs bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports

Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah, told senators Monday that the the bill's notification provision would only kick in if they have a concern about the student's safety because they might be suicidal, and it wouldn't require a counselor to contact a parent otherwise.

Still, LGBTQ advocates and allies say the bill is the latest attack on LGBTQ and racial justice issues from Republican-dominated legislative chambers in Florida and some other states.

For instance, in Texas, students are pushing back against public school book bans that focus on discussions of race, sexual orientation and gender identity.

RELATED St. Louis County expands anti-discrimination laws to include gender expression

When a vote was held earlier this year to ban critical race theory, developed by legal scholars to address systemic racism and the law, in Mississippi, every Black senator walked off the chamber floor in protest.

Advertisement

Critics say such bans censor discussion and accurate teaching of the history of racism.

Last year, DeSantis signed a transgender athlete ban, and more recently criticized teaching children critical race theory at a Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, while praising Florida for its "freedom" due to its lack of COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

RELATED Medical treatments cut risks for depression, suicide among transgender youth

Rep. Carlos Smith, Florida's first LGBTQ Latino legislator, referenced the comment about the state's "freedom," in his criticism on Twitter of the Senate's passage of the bill.

"We stand in solidarity with LGBTQ Floridians and others whose freedoms are under attack in this so-called 'free state,'" Smith tweeted.

Last month, Texas' Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered parents of transgender children investigated for child abuse after they received gender-affirming care, which leading health organizations in Texas say is the best way to provide care to them.

Latest Headlines

Texas Three Percenters member found guilty for Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas Three Percenters member found guilty for Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
March 8 (UPI) -- A Texas man whose son testified against him was found guilty Tuesday on five counts for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. gas prices rise to record $4.17 per gallon amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. gas prices rise to record $4.17 per gallon amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
March 8 (UPI) -- Average unleaded gas prices hit a record high of $4.17 per gallon Tuesday as crude oil prices skyrocketed amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, AAA said.
Teachers, education professionals strike in Minneapolis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Teachers, education professionals strike in Minneapolis
March 8 (UPI) -- Teachers and educational support professionals in Minneapolis went on strike Tuesday morning, leading to the closure of schools for nearly 30,000 students.
6 teens charged in fatal drive-by shooting outside Des Moines school
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
6 teens charged in fatal drive-by shooting outside Des Moines school
March 8 (UPI) -- Police in Des Moines, Iowa have charged six teenagers with murder and attempted murder in a drive-by shooting outside a school, police said Tuesday.
Authorities arrest Proud Boys leader, charge him in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Authorities arrest Proud Boys leader, charge him in Jan. 6 attack
March 8 (UPI) -- Former national chairman of the extremist group the Proud Boys, Henry "Enrique" Torrio was charged with conspiracy and other charges in connection with the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Biden bans imports of Russian oil to 'inflict further pain' on Russia for attacking Ukraine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden bans imports of Russian oil to 'inflict further pain' on Russia for attacking Ukraine
March 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a ban prohibiting all U.S. sales and imports of Russian oil, to keep up economic pressure on Moscow for its military campaign in Ukraine.
GM partners with PG&E, 'on the cusp' of turning EVs into power source
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GM partners with PG&E, 'on the cusp' of turning EVs into power source
March 8 (UPI) -- General Motors signed an agreement Monday with the Pacific Gas and Electric Company to co-develop electric vehicle technology that would be able to power a home.
Breeze Airways announces 35 new routes for summer travel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Breeze Airways announces 35 new routes for summer travel
March 8 (UPI) -- Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced 35 new routes for this summer that will include the company's first West Coast destinations.
Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for more than $5 billion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for more than $5 billion
March 8 (UPI) -- Tech giant Google announced Tuesday that it's buying cybersecurity firm Mandiant for more than $5 billion to shore up protection for cloud users, the companies said.
Heads of U.S. intelligence say Russian forces acting with 'reckless disregard'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Heads of U.S. intelligence say Russian forces acting with 'reckless disregard'
March 8 (UPI) -- Leaders of the U.S. intelligence committee testified in Congress on Tuesday during a hearing that examined global threats, including the threat posed by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IAEA head offers to go to Ukraine after another nuclear facility damaged
IAEA head offers to go to Ukraine after another nuclear facility damaged
Pentagon: Russia recruiting Syrian mercenaries to reinforce stalled invasion
Pentagon: Russia recruiting Syrian mercenaries to reinforce stalled invasion
U.S. to meet with Venezuela as lawmakers strike deal to ban Russian oil
U.S. to meet with Venezuela as lawmakers strike deal to ban Russian oil
Senate sends Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act to Biden's desk
Senate sends Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act to Biden's desk
Queen Elizabeth meets Canada's Trudeau in first face-to-face since she had COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth meets Canada's Trudeau in first face-to-face since she had COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement