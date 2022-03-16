Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to ask U.S. Congress for more help fighting Russia

1/6

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at center, arrives to watch Ukrainian troops take part in a military drill outside the city of Rivne in northern Ukraine on February 16, about a week before Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Photo by Ukrainian Defense Ministry/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former actor who switched career paths and has risen to folk hero status in recent weeks as he's led his country in rebellion against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, will make a rare address to a joint session of U.S. Congress on Wednesday and ask for firm American support. It was announced last week that Zelensky, 44, would make the congressional address, during which he's expected to stress to U.S. lawmakers the importance of Western support for his country and the danger that Russia's war presents for Ukraine and the rest of the world. Advertisement

Zelensky's address to the House and the Senate is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EDT in the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium. The Ukrainian leader will also give an update on the state of Ukrainian independence after three weeks of fighting as a basis for his call for more aid.

Advertisement

The young leader's address comes amid ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine that appear to be making very slow progress as Russia keeps up deadly attacks. The talks resumed on Tuesday and Zelensky said on Wednesday in a televised national address to the Ukrainian public that they were beginning to "sound more realistic."

RELATED Biden plans to travel to Europe next week to discuss Russia

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of the peace talks delegation, said in a tweet that there are still "fundamental contradictions" between the two sides -- but noted that peace talks will continue on Wednesday.

"But there is certainly room for compromise," he added.

U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged significant levels of aid for Ukraine since the fighting began on Feb. 24. On Tuesday, he signed a $1.5 trillion spending bill that includes almost $14 billion for Ukraine that includes funding for defensive military equipment, training and help for millions of Ukrainian refugees.

"With this new security funding and the drawdown authorities in this bill, we're moving further to augment support to the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country," Biden said at the signing.

Zelensky made a similar address on Tuesday before Canadian Parliament, during which he strongly urged leaders in that country to support closing the airspace over Ukraine as a way to cut off deadly Russian airstrikes. He's been calling for the airspace closure since the beginning of the invasion and is certain to make the same request in his U.S. address.

Advertisement

"You all need to do more to stop Russia," he told Canadian lawmakers. "How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen?"

Earlier this month, he called NATO "weak" for failing to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Russian airstrikes have been deadly across Ukraine and have targeted civilian areas, such as apartment buildings in the capital Kyiv.

Zelensky has also been strong in his appeals for entirely isolating Moscow economically -- and called on British lawmakers to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

"All trade with Russia must be stopped! So that it can't sponsor the killing of our children," he said in a tweet on Tuesday. "Ukrainians all over the world! Contact politicians, talk to journalists, put pressure on business to leave the Russian market. So that their dollars & euros aren't paid for our blood."

Zelensky has traveled an unusual path to become the revered leader that he is today. At age 17, he started a career in entertainment as part of a Russian comedy program and found success during the late 1990s and early 2000s. In 2008, he starred in the Russian film Love in the Big City and its sequels in 2010 and 2014, as well as a handful of other films.

Advertisement

Zelensky later became the subject of Russian calls for a ban of his films after it was learned that his comedy group donated to help fighters in Ukraine's Donbas region fight Russian separatists.

In a strange incident of art imitating life, Zelensky became the star of the Ukrainian television series Servant of the People in 2015 -- in which he played the president of Ukraine who wins election through an effective social media campaign against corruption.

On New Year's Eve 2018, Zelensky entered politics for real when he announced his candidacy for Ukraine's presidential election in 2019 after several polls showed that he was the clear front-runner.

Zelensky won the election in a landslide over incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 70% of the vote. He won as a member of the Servant of the People Party, named after the TV series in which he'd previously played the role. He remains a member of the centrist political party to this day.

"We succeeded to ensure free, fair, democratic and competitive elections," he said in a tweet after his election. "I will accept the will of Ukrainian people."

After his election, Zelensky vowed to meet with Putin to discuss significant conflicts between the two countries -- most seriously, the fighting in the Donbas and Moscow's forced annexation of Crimea in 2014 -- but promised he would "never sacrifice" Ukraine's territories and its people.

Advertisement

Months after his election, Zelensky became an international household name when he was part of a major political scandal in the United States that ultimately led to President Donald Trump's first impeachment.

Trump, looking ahead to re-election in 2020, had asked Zelensky to investigate and denounce Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for receiving $400 million in military aid that had already been appropriated and authorized by the U.S. Congress. Trump also sought an investigation of Biden's son Hunter, who'd previously been a board member for a Ukrainian gas company.

"Whatever you can do with the attorney general [to investigate Hunter Biden] would be great," Trump told Zelensky in a phone call.

Trump blocked the military aid to Ukraine and only released it once a whistleblower in the U.S. intelligence community reported the phone call with Zelensky.

Democrats and some Republican lawmakers denounced Trump for using congressional funds to gain a political advantage and Trump was impeached in December 2019, although he was ultimately acquitted by the Republican majority in the Senate.

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv