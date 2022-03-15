Peace talks set to resume in Ukraine; leaders of 3 EU nations go to Kyiv

1/5

Ukrainian police inspect damage from a Russian bombing attack at a destroyed apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Before peace talks were set to resume on Tuesday, the leaders of three neighboring countries entered Ukraine and traveled to the capital Kyiv as a show of support from the European Union, of which Ukraine has applied to become a member. The peace talks are a continuation of dialogue from Monday that offered at least a glimmer of hope that some progress is being made in the negotiations. Negotiators on both sides will again hold Tuesday's talks virtually, instead of in-person. Advertisement

Even while Russian forces have intensified attacks across Ukraine and spread farther west, officials have sounded more optimistic in recent talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday that the new talks have gone "pretty well" and Russian delegate Leonid Slutsky suggested that they may be close to a draft agreement.

Braving the constant Russian shelling, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for Ukraine's government and present "a broad package" of EU support.

Advertisement

RELATED EU adopts 4th sanctions package against Russia

The three leaders -- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa -- were scheduled to meet with Zelensky and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal on Tuesday, the office of the Polish prime minister said in a statement.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczynski is also part of the delegation to Ukraine.

Polish officials said the trip was being made with the blessing of European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

RELATED ICJ to rule Wednesday in dispute over genocide definition between Russia and Ukraine

"The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," they said in a statement. "The aim of this visit is also to present a broad package of support for the Ukraine and Ukrainians."

Zelensky said shortly after the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24 that he's applied to the EU for expedited Ukrainian membership. EU officials have been receptive to the proposition and said last week that they would welcome Ukraine to be its 28th member. They also said, however, that Ukraine must follow the traditional membership path, which can take years.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Russia pressed on with attacks across Ukraine on Tuesday, with Ukrainian officials reporting the bombing of a residential neighborhood. One attack started a fire in a 15-story apartment building, killing at least one person.

RELATED Astronauts plan spacewalk at ISS on Tuesday to prepare for new solar arrays

Another Russian airstrike hit the entrance of a train station that was being used as a bomb shelter for civilians. Kyiv officials said the station is now closed to train traffic.

Kyiv's mayor has imposed a 35-hour curfew that was set to begin Tuesday night, meaning residents' movements are restricted in the city except to go to a bomb shelter.

In central Ukraine, Russian strikes damaged a runway and terminal center at the Dnipro Airport, regional leader Valentin Reznichenko said.

Russia's advancement continued to produce mixed results, with the military taking control of key southern cities like Kherson and Melitopol -- but failing to capture other key locations like Mariupol. Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

European Union leaders attend a summit at the Chateau de Versailles near Paris on March 11, 2022. Photo by the European Union/ UPI | License Photo