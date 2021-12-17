Biden to travel to S.C. to give commencement address at state's largest Black university

1/5

President Joe Biden salutes a U.S. Marine as he returns to the White House on November 21. Friday, Biden will travel to Orangeburg, S.C., to deliver the commencement address at South Carolina State University. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to South Carolina on Friday to deliver the commencement address at South Carolina State University, the state's largest historically Black university. Also during Biden's first visit to South Carolina since becoming president, House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., will walk with graduates at his alma matter, as the school did not hold winter commencement ceremonies when he graduated from South Carolina State in 1961. Advertisement

Clyburn, who was originally scheduled to deliver the commencement but asked Biden to give the address instead, said the president will share what he's doing for the people of South Carolina "for their families and their community to ensure that they have access to America's greatness."

"It will be a tremendous honor to share the stage with President Biden at this institution that means so much to me as I mark 60 years since I earned the degree that set me on the path to where I am today," Clyburn added.

Biden was scheduled to leave Washington, D.C., around 7 a.m. EST. He's scheduled to give the commencement at 10 a.m.

Henry McMaster, the state's Republican governor since 2017, has "no plans" to see Biden during the visit, according to a spokesman, and GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are also expected to skip the visit.

Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., told The Greenville News that he won't attend the commencement at South Carolina State, but is "always welcoming when a president visits our beautiful state."

"I hope Biden acknowledges that the average family is paying $4,000 more this year due to rising inflation, that illegal immigration is the worst we've seen in modern history, and that he has no plan to address the rise of crime that is plaguing our communities," he said, according to the News.

While former President Donald Trump carried the state in the 2020 presidential election, South Carolina was critical in Biden's rise to become the Democratic presidential nominee. Biden surprised most experts by winning the state's Democratic primary in February 2020, and fueled his comeback to defeat Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination.

Republicans hold the state's governor's office and both Senate seats. None of its legislative delegation, outside of Clyburn, are expected to attend the ceremony Friday.

After delivering the commencement address, Biden will head to Philadelphia en route to his home in Wilmington, Del., where he and first lady Jill Biden will spend the weekend.

