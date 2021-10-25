Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 25, 2021 / 6:46 AM

Senate to grill execs from TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube on harm to teens, children

By Daniel Uria
Senate to grill execs from TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube on harm to teens, children
The Senate panel said the popular social platforms have been "misused to harm kids and promote destructive acts, such as vandalism in schools, deadly viral challenges, bullying, eating disorders, manipulative influencer marketing and grooming." File Photo by Gary Cassel/Pixabay

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Top executives from Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube will testify in Congress this week regarding how their platforms, which have become tremendously popular among young people, can cause harm to children online.

The Senate commerce committee's panel on consumer protection, product safety and data security will convene a hearing on Tuesday titled, "Protecting Kids Online." It was this same committee that put Facebook under the spotlight earlier this month by questioning whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Advertisement

Facebook and other popular social platforms have been under scrutiny recently over their impact on children, due to multiple studies that have concluded that they actively cause harm for various reasons.

A month ago, Facebook paused the rollout of its planned Instagram Kids -- a child version of its popular photo sharing app -- due to such studies and a desire to "work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns."

RELATED Twitter suspends Rep. Jim Banks for misgendering Rachel Levine

Three weeks ago, Haugen, a former data scientist at Facebook, appeared before the committee and told the panel that the company has long known about the platform's negative influence on children.

Similar platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube are arguably are even more popular among younger users.

Advertisement

"While social media can provide entertainment and educational opportunities, these apps have also been misused to harm kids and promote destructive acts, such as vandalism in schools, deadly viral challenges, bullying, eating disorders, manipulative influencer marketing and grooming," the Senate committee said of this week's hearing, in a statement.

RELATED Donald Trump to launch media company, online social networking platform

Witnesses at Tuesday's hearing include Jennifer Stout, Snap vice president of global public policy; Michael Beckman, TikTok vice president and head of public policy for the Americas; and Leslie Miller, YouTube vice president of government affairs and public policy.

"While social media can provide entertainment and educational opportunities, these apps have also been misused to harm kids and promote destructive acts, such as vandalism in schools, deadly viral challenges, bullying, eating disorders, manipulative influencer marketing and grooming," the committee added.

Three weeks ago, Frances Haugen, a former data scientist at Facebook, appeared before the same Senate committee and said the company has long known about the platform's negative influence on children. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"This hearing will examine how tech companies treat young audiences, including how algorithms and product design choices can amplify harms, addiction, and intrusions into privacy. The hearing will also explore needed improvements to our laws to protect children and teenagers online."

Advertisement
RELATED Facebook, U.S. reach $14M settlement on hiring discrimination claims

For an idea of TikTok's rising popularity, data last month from analytics company App Annie showed that the short-form video platform surpassed YouTube in the average time users with Android smartphones spent watching videos. The TikTok average was more than 24 hours per month, compared to less than 23 hours for Google-owned YouTube.

The platforms' ages show the impact of younger users. TikTok was started in 2016 while YouTube, which recently launched YouTube Shorts to better compete with TikTok, has been around since 2005. Snapchat, which allows users to send time-limited images and videos, has also launched features that allow users to create short-form content.

Facebook-owned Instagram also includes features that allow users to create the same kinds of content commonly found in TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.

Last month, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., of the Senate commerce committee said the panel on consumer protection and product safety would investigate Haugen's claims that Facebook knew about its platforms' negative impact on young users.

"Recent revelations about harm to kids online show that Big Tech is facing its Big Tobacco moment -- a moment of reckoning," Blumenthal said in a statement this month.

Advertisement

"TikTok is an especially egregious offender, both because they make the personal information of all TikTok users available to the communist Chinese government," Blackburn added.

"And because the app pushes sexually explicit and drug-related content onto children."

Latest Headlines

Affidavit says Baldwin was practicing shooting into camera when gun went off
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Affidavit says Baldwin was practicing shooting into camera when gun went off
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- At the time of an accidental shooting on the set of a western that killed a camera operator in New Mexico last week, actor Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his weapon and firing it at the camera, an affidavit says.
16 evacuated from burning shipping vessel off Canada's coast
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
16 evacuated from burning shipping vessel off Canada's coast
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- First responders over the weekend evacuated 16 people from a container ship that caught fire off the coast of British Columbia, Canadian authorities said.
Bomb cyclone bashes California; flooding, mudslides reported
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bomb cyclone bashes California; flooding, mudslides reported
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Drought-ridden California was inundated with heavy rains and strong winds on Sunday and overnight by a large storm swirling off the western coast of the United States.
Twitter suspends Rep. Jim Banks for misgendering Rachel Levine
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Twitter suspends Rep. Jim Banks for misgendering Rachel Levine
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Rep, Jim Banks, R-Ind., said Saturday that his Twitter account was suspended after he intentionally misgendered Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine in a tweet.
Rare fall nor'easter, 'miserable' weather to mark final week of October
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Rare fall nor'easter, 'miserable' weather to mark final week of October
Many in the northeastern United States have rarely had to bring out rain coats and jackets due to the lack of chilly temperatures and relatively dry conditions so far this October, but a change is in the works.
Pelosi: 90% of social spending bill 'agreed to and written'
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Pelosi: 90% of social spending bill 'agreed to and written'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said that 90% of a revised version of a sweeping social spending bill was "agreed to and written" as she expects a vote on the measure this week.
Drag racer crashes into crowd, kills 2 boys in central Texas
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Drag racer crashes into crowd, kills 2 boys in central Texas
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Two young boys died and eight other people were injured after a car lost control and struck spectators during the second Annual Kerrville Airport Race Wars in central Texas.
Federal judge in Tennessee allows school district to continue mask mandate
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal judge in Tennessee allows school district to continue mask mandate
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked an executive order by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee allowing parents to opt-out of school mask mandates from being enforced in Williamson County.
College party shooting in Georgia leaves one dead and seven injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
College party shooting in Georgia leaves one dead and seven injured
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A shooting at a college party in Georgia has left one person dead and seven wounded.
Body of missing New Hampshire boy found buried in state park
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Body of missing New Hampshire boy found buried in state park
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities say they've located the body of a missing 5-year-old New Hampshire boy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drag racer crashes into crowd, kills 2 boys in central Texas
Drag racer crashes into crowd, kills 2 boys in central Texas
Twitter suspends Rep. Jim Banks for misgendering Rachel Levine
Twitter suspends Rep. Jim Banks for misgendering Rachel Levine
Bomb cyclone bashes California; flooding, mudslides reported
Bomb cyclone bashes California; flooding, mudslides reported
Colombian drug lord Usaga captured by military forces
Colombian drug lord Usaga captured by military forces
COVID-19: Russia, Ukraine, Romania hit records in deaths, cases
COVID-19: Russia, Ukraine, Romania hit records in deaths, cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement