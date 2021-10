Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen arrives for a Senate commerce committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on October 5. Pool Photo by Drew Angerer/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Three weeks after detailing her experience before the U.S. Congress, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is scheduled to testify in British Parliament on Monday to talk about potential dangers of the social platform. Haugen will appear before a parliamentary committee, which is analyzing British draft legislation that aims to rein in the power of social media companies and prevent harmful content.

The landmark legislation aims to punish social companies if they fail to safeguard users online.

Haugen, a former data scientist at Facebook, went public last month with criticism that said Facebook profits from stoking political divisions and spreading disinformation, and has long known that the platform is potentially harmful to younger users.

Haugen first detailed her experience on 60 Minutes early this month and later testified before the U.S. Senate commerce committee.

Her testimony Monday comes a week after the stabbing death of British lawmaker David Amess, whose killing prompted more scrutiny for Britain's online safety bill and additional criticism of online behaviors.

Labor Party leader Keir Starmer demanded that the owners of digital platforms be criminally sanctioned for failing to shut down extremism.

Before Monday's hearing, Haugen said that she never saw Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give any indication that he cared to protect users from potential harm.

"Right now, Mark is unaccountable," she said, according to The Guardian. "He has all the control. He has no oversight, and he has not demonstrated that he is willing to govern the company at the level that is necessary for public safety."