Watch live: Senate holds final vote on $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday will vote on a bipartisan infrastructure package worth more than $1 trillion and the bill is expected to pass with Democratic and Republican support and move to the House.

The chamber is expected to vote on the measure at about 11 a.m. EDT, Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said.

Advertisement

The package was put together last month following weeks of negotiations and multiple hurdles and represents the first major legislative effort to receive significant support from both sides of the aisle since President Joe Biden took office in January.

If passed, the measure could usher in the most sweeping improvements to U.S. bridges, roads and rails in decades. Making such critical repairs has been a legislative priority in Washington, D.C., for years.

Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday that Republicans and Democrats had reached an agreement for final passage of the bill on Tuesday.

"We have come to an agreement after all the long hard negotiating, the stops and starts, we're here," Schumer said, according to CNN.

Advertisement

"And it's a good thing, a very good thing for America."

Among other things, the legislation would reauthorize spending to avoid tax hikes and increasing the deficit while offering billions in new spending to neglected areas like electrical grids and other projects.

Some Republican lawmakers have opposed the bipartisan effort, saying the bill would open the door to progressive initiatives and massive debt.

Many Republicans still oppose the proposal, but not enough to keep it from passing with a unified Democratic bloc and supporting GOP lawmakers.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the infrastructure package would add $256 billion to the deficit.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said last weekend that it includes methods that will pay for itself, and that it's preferable than the "cost of doing nothing."

While the bill faces some opposition in the House, it would be expected to pass the Democratic-held chamber and move to Biden's desk for his signature.