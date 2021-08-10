Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 10:36 AM

Watch live: Senate holds final vote on $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill

By
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, D.C., on Sunday as senators inside work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, D.C., on Sunday as senators inside work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday will vote on a bipartisan infrastructure package worth more than $1 trillion and the bill is expected to pass with Democratic and Republican support and move to the House.

The chamber is expected to vote on the measure at about 11 a.m. EDT, Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said.

Advertisement

The package was put together last month following weeks of negotiations and multiple hurdles and represents the first major legislative effort to receive significant support from both sides of the aisle since President Joe Biden took office in January.

If passed, the measure could usher in the most sweeping improvements to U.S. bridges, roads and rails in decades. Making such critical repairs has been a legislative priority in Washington, D.C., for years.

RELATED Buttigieg: Infrastructure bill could be passed 'within days, possibly within hours'

Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday that Republicans and Democrats had reached an agreement for final passage of the bill on Tuesday.

"We have come to an agreement after all the long hard negotiating, the stops and starts, we're here," Schumer said, according to CNN.

Advertisement

"And it's a good thing, a very good thing for America."

RELATED CBO: Bipartisan infrastructure bill will add $256B to national debt in next decade

Among other things, the legislation would reauthorize spending to avoid tax hikes and increasing the deficit while offering billions in new spending to neglected areas like electrical grids and other projects.

Some Republican lawmakers have opposed the bipartisan effort, saying the bill would open the door to progressive initiatives and massive debt.

Many Republicans still oppose the proposal, but not enough to keep it from passing with a unified Democratic bloc and supporting GOP lawmakers.

RELATED AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at 72

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the infrastructure package would add $256 billion to the deficit.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said last weekend that it includes methods that will pay for itself, and that it's preferable than the "cost of doing nothing."

While the bill faces some opposition in the House, it would be expected to pass the Democratic-held chamber and move to Biden's desk for his signature.

Latest Headlines

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Twitter announced Tuesday that it has suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading misinformation and violating platform rules.
Biden calls for healthcare upgrades as ACA enrollment period nears end
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden calls for healthcare upgrades as ACA enrollment period nears end
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The White House said Tuesday that more than 2 million Americans have signed up for healthcare coverage through the Affordable Care Act during the special enrollment period, which began earlier this year and ends Sunday.
Justice Dept. to review classified 9/11 documents for possible release
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Dept. to review classified 9/11 documents for possible release
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Amid pressure from families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Justice Department says it will review previously withheld information and related documents for possible release.
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has asked for out-of-state help in an effort to combat rising COVID-19 cases.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens pay of school officials who mandate masks
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens pay of school officials who mandate masks
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- As Florida education leaders continue to announce mask mandates for all students, the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that their pay may be cut or withheld if they implement the measures.
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew over rape allegations
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew over rape allegations
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Virginia Giuffre sued Prince Andrew on Monday, accusing the member of the British royal family of raping and sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old.
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled in favor of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, granting it a preliminary injunction against a Florida law prohibiting companies from mandating customers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Police on Monday charged brothers Emonte Morgan and Eric Morgan in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French on Saturday night.
Former Kansas City home of baseball great Satchel Paige to be restored
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Former Kansas City home of baseball great Satchel Paige to be restored
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- City officials, community leaders and family members of baseball great Satchel Paige on Monday unveiled a long-sought development plan to save and renovate the late pitcher's former home in Kansas City.
Washington governor mandates vaccines for state, healthcare workers
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Washington governor mandates vaccines for state, healthcare workers
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday mandated that state employees and healthcare workers in nursing homes and similar facilities get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/