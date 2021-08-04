Shontel Brown, Trump-backed Mike Carey win House primaries in Ohio

Shontel Brown aligned herself with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Biden administration during her primary campaign. Photo courtesy Shontel Brown/Facebook

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A popular Democrat and a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump are projected to win their party primaries in Ohio.

Republican Mike Carey rode Trump's endorsement to the GOP nomination in the 15th District on Tuesday night and hopes to ultimately succeed Rep. Steve Stivers in a district the former president easily won in 2016 and 2020.

Advertisement

Carey, a coal industry lobbyist, defeated Ohio State Rep. Jeff LaRe. Stivers left the seat to run the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

"Tonight, Republicans across Ohio's 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party," Carey said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"I could not be more grateful for his support, and I am proud to deliver this win to advance his America First agenda."

In the Cleveland-area seat vacated by Rep. Marcia Fudge, who is now President Joe Biden's housing secretary, Democrat Shontel Brown won her primary for the 11th District nomination with support for many Congressional Black Caucus members. She bested Nina Turner, a progressive and former surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.





Advertisement

Turner was also supported by Democratic progressives including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Brown was backed by Reps. James Clyburn of South Carolina and Joyce Beatty of Ohio, and other CBC members. A supporter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Brown said she would be an ally to Biden's administration.

As the official results are still being tabulated, Carey and Brown were both projected to win their races by CNN and The New York Times. Turner conceded the race to Brown.