Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden announced a slate of national security cabinet nominees Monday, including Antony Blinken and Linda Thomas-Greenfield in the two top diplomatic posts.

Biden's transition team posted the nominations Monday after initially saying they would be announced Tuesday.

Advertisement

Blinken, who served as Biden's national security adviser in the Obama administration, is the choice for secretary of state. As Biden's foreign policy chief, he played a key role in crafting U.S. foreign policy actions in the Middle East.

Analysts say Blinken is considered a moderate on foreign policy issues and will likely lead Biden's efforts to reverse some of the Trump administration's moves to isolate the United States from traditional allies on global agreements like the Iran nuclear deal and Paris Climate Agreement.

In another key diplomatic post, Biden, nominated Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Thomas-Greenfield was assistant secretary of state for African affairs, director-general of the U.S. Foreign Service and U.S. ambassador to Liberia in the Obama administration.

Jake Sullivan was named Biden's choice for national security adviser. He was a foreign policy expert for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has played a key role in formulating domestic policies for Biden during his campaign.

In other cabinet appointments announced Monday, Alejandro Mayorkas was named to head the Department of Homeland Security, Avril Haines will be Biden's director of national intelligence and former Secretary of State John Kerry was named as a special presidential envoy on climate change.

Mayorkas makes history as the first Latino nominated to lead the Department of Homeland Security, which implements and oversees the nation's immigration policies. He served as deputy Homeland Security secretary from 2013 to 2016

Haines served as deputy CIA director in the Obama administration before succeeding Blinken as deputy national security adviser. If confirmed, she would become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the intelligence community.

Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, served as Obama's secretary of state from 2013 to 2017. Since then he has helped spearhead programming on climate change and oceans for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Biden is expected to nominate a treasury secretary shortly after Thanksgiving, with the choices appearing to be either former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and current Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, according to CNN and CNBC.