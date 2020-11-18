Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Iran indicated on Wednesday that it will try to persuade the new U.S. administration next year to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal, which was abandoned and criticized by President Donald Trump.

Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran is willing to come back into compliance with the agreement if President-elect Joe Biden lifts sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

The pact, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was negotiated by former President Barack Obama's administration and several other nations as a way to restrict Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons. In exchange, economic sanctions against Tehran were thawed.

The other nations party to the nuclear deal -- Britain, China, Germany, France, Russia and the European Union -- are all still committed. However, Tehran has taken steps away from the deal since the U.S. withdrawal.

Zarif said Wednesday that Biden could immediately take steps to return when he takes office Jan. 20, with "three executive orders" to lift the Trump-era sanctions.

"We are willing to discuss how the U.S. can re-enter the accord," he said. "The U.S. is not in a position to set any conditions. This is an automatic situation and does not require negotiations.

"If the U.S. as a member of the United Nations abides by Resolution 2231 of the Security Council, we will comply with our commitments to the nuclear deal."

Iran and President Hassan Rouhani have been particularly critical of Trump's leadership for the last four years. Wednesday, Rouhani called his administration a "rogue" government and called on Biden to return to the 2015 agreement.

"We will, in the future, be moving from an atmosphere of threats created by this rogue [Trump] administration to one of opportunity [with Biden]," Rouhani added.

Trump removed the United States from the deal in 2018, calling it "defective at its core" and deriding it as "one of the worst deals in history." With the withdrawal came a new round of U.S. sanctions against Tehran. He said basically the same thing in withdrawing from the Paris climate change agreement and the Trans Pacific Partnership for trade, two other major Obama-era deals.