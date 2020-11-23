Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden will announce the first of his Cabinet nominees this week, his transition team says, and they are expected to include Antony Blinken and Linda Thomas-Greenfield in two top diplomatic posts.

The former vice president will make his first round of cabinet announcements on Tuesday, incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain told ABC News on Sunday.

"If you want to know what cabinet agencies they are, who's going to be in those Cabinet agencies, you'll have to wait for the president-elect to say that himself on Tuesday," he said.

Blinken, who served as Biden's national security adviser in the Obama administration, is the choice for secretary of state, Bloomberg, The New York Times and The Washington Post reported.

As Biden's foreign policy chief, Blinken played a key role in crafting U.S. foreign policy actions in the Middle East.

Analysts say Blinken is considered a moderate on foreign policy issues and will likely lead Biden's efforts to reverse some of the Trump administration's moves to isolate the United States from traditional allies on global agreements like the Iran nuclear deal and Paris Climate Agreement.

In another key diplomatic post, Biden is expected to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the Post, CBS News and Axios reported.

Thomas-Greenfield was assistant secretary of state for African affairs, director-general of the U.S. Foreign Service and U.S> ambassador to Liberia in the Obama administration.

The Washington Post, New York Times and Bloomberg also reported that Jake Sullivan appears to be Biden's choice for national security adviser. He was a foreign policy expert for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has played a key role in formulating domestic policies for Biden during his campaign.