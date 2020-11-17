Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Twitter launched Tuesday a new Fleets feature for users who want to tweet something less permanent.

Design Director Joshua Harris and Sam Haveson said in a blog that users have told them that they feel pressured by the permanent nature of their comments on the social media platform.

"Twitter's purpose is to serve the public conversation -- it's where you go to see what's happening and talk about it," they said in the blog. "But some of you tell us that tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there's so much pressure to rack up retweets and likes."

Fleets are designed to relieve that pressure as they are removed from the platform within 24 hours. Followers can see the Fleets at the top of a user's timeline and tap on them to reply with a direct message or emoji.

The company said there is no indicator currently if someone takes a screenshot of a Fleet.

Harris and Haveson said that tests in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea show the feature serves its purpose.

"Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions and feelings," they said in the blog.

Fleets appear in the mobile Twitter app similar to stories in Instagram when users tap on profile pictures and see momentary videos, pictures or comments. When users tap on the "Share" icon at the bottom of a tweet, there is a new option to "Share in Fleet," and add stickers and emojis.

Harrison and Haveson added that soon Fleets will include live broadcasting.