"Fast-moving events, like elections, may produce unverified claims, which can then lead to uncertainty," a YouTube official said. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Video-sharing platform YouTube announced Tuesday that it will add special labels to videos during and after the Nov. 3 presidential election as a measure to prevent the spread of false information and incomplete results.

Parent company Google will place an "information panel" at the top of search results for election-related searches. The messages will state that "results may not be final."

Advertisement

By clicking the tag, users will be given real-time national and statewide results from The Associated Press.

Google said the goal is to slow misinformation and unconfirmed content.

"Fast-moving events, like elections, may produce unverified claims, which can then lead to uncertainty," Leslie Miller, YouTube vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a statement.

"Providing viewers with accurate information is critical in moments like this, which is why we work to raise up authoritative election-related information and reduce the spread of harmful election-related misinformation.

"Our Community Guidelines do not allow misleading claims about voting or content that encourages interference in the democratic process."

Prior to Nov. 3, YouTube will provide voting links and election coverage from "authoritative news partners" like CNN and Fox News.

Other social media platforms have made similar moves to safeguard the election. Facebook will ban political ads after Election Day and Google will stop election-related ads on Nov. 3. Twitter will label or remove false or misleading information intended to undermine confidence, such as tweets that claim premature victory or incite unlawful conduct.