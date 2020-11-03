Posts that get flagged by Facebook will also include a link to official returns, the company said. File Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Facebook and Twitter say they will flag social posts beginning Tuesday that attempt to declare a premature victory in the 2020 election after the polls close.

Facebook said posts on its platform will be flagged with a label if they claim victory in the presidential election.

Such posts will be tagged with a label that reads, "Votes are being counted. The winner of the 2020 Presidential Election has not been projected."

The label will include a link to official election results, Facebook said.

Twitter says it will also label posts that jump the gun. The micro-blogging platform said it will use results from several media outlets for all races when determining which posts are flagged.

"We may label tweets, starting on election night, that make claims about election results before they're officially called," Twitter Support said in a statement.

"We'll be prioritizing the presidential election and other highly contested races where there may be significant issues with misleading information."