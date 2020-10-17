Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The United States reported 69,000 new COVID-19 infections Friday, the highest daily count since July.

The figure is the highest number since a summer surge of daily cases peaked in mid-July at more than 77,000. By Sept. 7, the summer surge waned as the daily count dropped to 31,395 with an uptick a few days after Labor Day to about 34,300 new cases.

Over the past week, daily U.S. cases have been averaging more than 55,000, up 60% from the decline in mid-September.

The daily death toll from COVID-19 has hovered around 700 in recent days, down from the average between late July into mid-August of over 1,000 daily deaths.

Worldwide, the United States has reported the highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic, with 8 million cases, and the highest number of deaths at over 218,600, according to Johns Hopkins University global tracker.

At least 10 states reported their highest daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic start Friday, including Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to John Hopkins.

In Minnesota, public health officials tied at least 20 cases to a campaign rally for President Donald Trump last month. Of the 20 cases, 16 attended the rally and four engaged in counterprotests. State contact tracing has also linked one case to a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and three cases were linked to a Minneapolis speech by Vice President Mike Pence in late September.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged people attending a Trump rally Saturday to wear masks and social distance.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero wrote an open letter to remind campaign officials of the "various ordinances in effect" ahead of a Trump rally Monday in her city.

New Mexico saw record cases for a third day in a row, reporting 819 new infections Friday, up 147 from the previous record of 672 on Thursday.

If the daily infection rate rises to 900 cases per day for several consecutive days, the intensive care beds will be full in three to four weeks, according to the state Medical Advisory Team projections.

The state also reported six more deaths Friday, including a teenage girl from Eddy County, who became the state's youngest COVID-19 death, governor's office spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett confirmed.

In response to the uptick, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered new restrictions on mass gatherings and a 10 p.m. closing time for establishments serving alcohol this week.

In New York City, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Friday there was an uptick in COVID-19 in Bronx officers. A police spokeswoman added there were 54 New York Police Department officers out sick due to COVID-19, which is more than triple the number on Sept. 1 when 16 tested positive.

Shea did not say whether the infections were related to officers not wearing face masks.

"It's impossible to ... we've seen cases where [members] have traveled and come back," Shea said, adding that there is contact tracing done within the NYPD. "How to pinpoint exactly ... we do our best."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for the NYPD to tighten its enforcement of shutdowns in COVID-19 hotspots, including Borough Park in Brooklyn.

Shea said that the NYPD is focused on being able "to keep everyone safe."

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a "new wave" of the coronavirus as the state reported a record high Friday of 4,544 new daily cases, above the previous record of 4,015 on Thursday.

On Friday, Pritzker signed 30-day extensions of his COVID-19-related executive orders, including extending a mask requirement and a moratorium on evictions.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects a winter surge with 389,087 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by Feb. 1.

Some states are taking action to curb the spread.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a requirement that hospitals reserve at least 10% of staffed general and intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said that he instructed authorities to increase mask enforcement.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Friday that she has recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive earlier this month along with two of her assistant press secretaries. She was among more than a dozen White House staffers that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month along with Trump, who also says he has since recovered.

Scenes from the White House as coronavirus hot spot White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern speaks to members of the White House press corps about the status of President Donald Trump's health as he recovers from coronavirus outside of the West Wing of the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A sign indicating there will be no White House events is seen in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Members of the White House press corps work outside the briefing room. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Signs related to the coronavirus pandemic are posted for members of the White House press corps -- where the windows were open to let in fresh air -- in the Brady briefing room on Wednesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A woman who organized signed cards wishing the Trumps well during their coronavirus recovery speaks to a groundskeeper outside the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo People sign get well cards for the Trumps. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A man wearing a face mask speaks to a group of visitors outside the White House. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A member of the cleaning crew wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant in the lower press area of the White House on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A member of a cleaning crew disinfects the Brady briefing room for possible COVID-19 contamination. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The president removes his face mask as he returns to the White House after three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Trump looks out the window of Marine One as he returns to the White House from the hospital on Monday evening. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo White House staff are seen wearing protective face masks ahead of Trump's departure from the White House for the hospital on Friday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Trump boards Marine One to go to the hospital. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany prepares to take off her protective mask prior to a TV interview outside the West Wing on Friday. She later tested positive for the virus and began working remotely. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo The president introduces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court during a ceremony at the White House on September 26. Several people who attended the event, including senators and Trump staffers, later tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo