Oct. 17 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday won a landslide victory for a second term.

The Labor Party leader won 49% of the vote compared to nearly 27% for the National Party's Judith Collins, according the to Electoral Commission. The percentage of the vote Ardern received is the most any party has received since the Mixed-Member Proportional representation voting system was introduced in 1996.

It means the Labor Party was projected to win 64 of 120 seats, enough for a clear majority. The National Party was projected to win 35 seats, which is 20 fewer than the last election.

"New Zealand has shown the Labor Party its greatest support in almost 50 years," Ardern told supporters.

"For those amongst you who may not have supported Labor before ... to you I say 'thank you.' We will not take your support for granted," she continued, adding that party would work for "every New Zealander."

The Labor Party's platform emphasized infrastructure, 100% renewable electricity, the environment and supporting those at risk for economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the next three years there is much work to do do," Ardern said. "We will build back better from the COVID crisis; better stronger with the answers to the [things] New Zealand already faces."

Ardern led New Zealand through the shootings at two Christchurch mosques in March 2019 that killed 51 people. Justice Cameron Mander sentenced Brenton Tarrant to life in prison in August of this year and called him a "terrorist."

She has also been internationally lauded for New Zealand's handling of the coronavirus.

New Zealand has reported 1,883 cases and 25 deaths from the coronavirus that was first diagnosed in the country in late February, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Earlier this month, New Zealand announced it had eliminated local transmission of COVID-19 for the second time amid a surge in cases in Europe.