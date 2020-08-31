Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks from Wilmington, Del., on the final night of the Democratic National Convention on August 20. UPI Photo | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will make a campaign visit to Pennsylvania on Monday to lay out a vision of a "better" America, his campaign says.

At a stop in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon, Biden will ask a "core question" for voters -- "Are you safe in Donald Trump's America?"

Advertisement

"He will then offer a different vision for a better future in Joe Biden's America," Campaign Deputy National Press Secretary Matt Hill tweeted.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. EDT. His location in Pittsburgh was not specified.

"We are facing so many crises under Donald Trump: COVID, economic devastation, unwarranted police violence, emboldened white nationalists, a reckoning on race, declining faith in a bright American future," Biden tweeted late Monday morning. "The common thread? A president who makes things worse -- not better."

The former vice president is expected to focus on what his campaign says are efforts by Trump to inflame racial division and chaos nationwide amid demonstrations against police brutality. He's also expected to discuss Trump's handling of COVID-19 as schools reopen.

Ongoing protests in multiple states, notably Wisconsin and Oregon, have called for equality and justice following several police shootings of Black Americans. Clashes have turned deadly in Kenosha, Wis., and Portland, Ore.

Trump is planning to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, amid opposition from state and local leaders who fear his presence will only fan flames of prejudice.