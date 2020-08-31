Activists are seen during a protest near the Justice Center in downtown Portland, Ore., on July 27. Sunday was the 94th straight day of protests, which began with the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in May. File Photo by David Swanson/EPA-EFE

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has asked for help from state police amid ongoing civil rights protests in Portland, which have been going for more than three months and were deadly over the weekend.

Brown announced a plan late Sunday to call in the state police. She made the decision after 94 days of protest and the death of a man on Saturday.

The man died amid fighting between a caravan of supporters for President Donald Trump and counter-protesters.

Brown said Trump supporters went to Portland "looking for a fight."

Police said it wasn't initially clear if the shooting death was linked to fights that broke out as a Trump caravan of about 600 vehicles were met by protesters in downtown Portland.

"We all must come together -- elected officials, community leaders, all of us -- to stop the cycle of violence," Brown said in a statement. "But this is only the first step. Real change will come from the hard work to achieve racial justice. And it starts with all of us listening to each other, and working together."

Brown said part of her plan includes the Oregon State Police assisting local police and other law enforcement personnel, and the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI providing additional resources to investigate criminal activities.

"We are building a more just future," Brown added. "I will continue to work with local leaders, law enforcement, and community leaders to bring all voices to the table to help end the nightly confrontations."