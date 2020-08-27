Vice President Mike Pence, shown delivering remarks on at the Republican National Convention, at Ft. McHenry in Baltimore Wednesday, was disinvited to speak at a Wisconsin college on Saturday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Lutheran College announced Thursday it has disinvited Vice President Mike Pence to speak at its graduation ceremony on Saturday, citing the shooting death of Jacob Blake and unrest in nearby Kenosha.

The college said Rev. Mark Jeske of St. Marcus Lutheran Church will replace Pence as the keynote speaker.

"Wisconsin Lutheran College today announced that after further review with careful consideration of the escalating events in Kenosha, the WLC Board of Regents and the college's administration have jointly decided to present a different speaker instead of the Vice President of the United States, Michael R. Pence," said a statement from the small private college.

Wisconsin Lutheran's President Daniel Johnson also issued a statement saying it supports its community partners to ensure the safety for all of its people.

"The WLC community is shocked and saddened regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake and the subsequent aftermath," Johnson said. "We pray that justice and peace will prevail. We pray for Jacob, his family, friends, and the Kenosha community.

"Furthermore, as it relates to broader race issues, WLC stands with our community leaders and partners and recognizes that serious changes need to take place within our country, region, and our cities. Racism and systemic inequities in access to education, justice and other aspects of society are unacceptable," Johnson said.

In his speech at the Republican National Convention in Baltimore Wednesday, Pence made pointed remarks about violence by protesters without acknowledging Blake's police-involved shooting or the arrest of a 17-year-old accused in the shooting death of two protesters.

"President Donald Trump and I will always support the right of Americans to peaceful protest, but rioting and looting is not peaceful protest, tearing down statues is not free speech," Pence said in his speech.

"Those who do so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Last week, Joe Biden didn't say one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country. Let me be clear, the violence must stop, whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha," Pence said.

Pence Press Secretary Devin O'Malley declined to criticize Wisconsin Lutheran for its decision.

"Vice President Pence understands and supports Wisconsin Lutheran College's decision to prioritize the safety and well-being of their students, and wishes the students well as they celebrate the accomplishment of graduating from college and as they embark on their next journey," O'Malley said.