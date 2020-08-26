A U.S. Army Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle, similar to the one pictured, was intentionally rammed by Russian forces in Syria, U.S. military officials said. File Photo by Pfc. Taylor McGinnis/U.S. Army

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Four U.S. service members sustained injuries after an altercation with a Russian military vehicle in Syria, U.S. officials said Wednesday.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said the incident happened Tuesday morning.

"At approximately 10 a.m. (Syria time), Aug. 25, a routine Defeat-ISIS Coalition security patrol encountered a Russian military patrol near Dayrick, in northeast Syria," he said, using an acronym for the Islamic State.

"During this interaction, a Russian vehicle struck a Coalition Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) causing injuries to the vehicle's crew."

A draft statement from U.S. Central Command viewed by Politico said the U.S. troops had mild concussion-like symptoms after a Russian armored vehicle slammed into the M-ATV. Unnamed U.S. officials confirmed the incident to CNN and ABC News.

The statement said a Russian convoy of vehicles also unsafely pursued the U.S. vehicle and a Russian military helicopter hovered over the Americans at a low altitude.

There are about 500 U.S. troops in Syria fighting with Syrian opposition forces against the IS. Russia supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which has also fighting the IS and opposition forces since 2011.