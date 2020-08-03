Israeli Defense Forces said they conducted a series of airstrikes against multiple targets in Syria on Monday after thwarting a potential IED attack by four men the night before Screenshot/Israeli Defense Forces/Twitter

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Israeli military conducted a series of airstrikes against targets in Syria after it said it thwarted an attempted attack on the border of Golan Heights the night before.

The Israeli Defense Force announced that it struck observation posts, intelligence collection systems, anti-aircraft artillery and command and control systems, adding Israel holds Syria responsibly for an attempted improvised explosive device attack on a security fence between the two countries.

Advertisement

"In response to the rocket that was fired at Israel from Gaza earlier this evening, our fighter jets and aircraft just struck subterranean Hamas terror facilities in Gaza," Israeli Defense Forces said. "We hold Hamas responsible for all activity emanating from Gaza."

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that a military source said the attack caused "material damages" and no injuries.

The IDF said the strike came in response to an attempt by four men to plant explosives near the border fence.

Video of the incident shared by the military showed the men walking in a rocky area near the fence before they were engulfed by an explosion after strikes from IDF troops and aircraft.

IDF said no injuries occurred related to the incident, but all four men were killed. Weapons and a bag containing explosives were also found near the fence.