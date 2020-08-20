Biden is seen in a video feed from Delaware being applauded by his wife and grandchildren after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party's nominee for president during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention as seen at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee on August 18. Pool Photo by Brian Snyder/UPI | License Photo

Biden speaks via video as family and guests attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on June 9, 2020, in Houston. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Biden delivers remarks on the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Biden attends the victory party after he was declared the winner in the South Carolina primary in Columbia, S.C., on February 29 2020. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Biden delivers remarks during a kickoff presidential campaign rally in Philadelphia on May 18, 2019. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI. | License Photo

Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to Biden during an event in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 12, 2017. Pool Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Obama (L) hugs Biden after delivering his farewell address to a crowd of supporters in Chicago on January 10, 2017. Photo by David Banks/UPI | License Photo

Obama (L) listens as Biden speaks before Obama signed the 21st Century Cures Act during a ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 13, 2016. This bill will make new investments to address the heroin and prescription opioid epidemic, accelerate discoveries in cancer research as part of the Cancer Moonshot, expand the administration's BRAIN and Precision Medicine Initiatives, and take steps to improve mental health and the Food and Drug Administration's drug development process. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Biden reacts when he speaks on day three of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 27, 2016. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Biden (R) visits sailors in the hangar bay aboard USS John C. Stennis during the Rim of the Pacific maritime exercise on July 14, 2016. Photo by Luke Moyer/U.S. Navy | License Photo

Obama (L) and Biden place flowers during their visit to the makeshift memorial at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, honoring those killed in the Pulse club massacre, in downtown Orlando, Fla., on June 16, 2016. Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/UPI | License Photo

Biden (L) looks on as Obama delivers remarks after an Iran nuclear deal is reached in the East Room of the White House on July 14, 2015. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Obama is joined by Biden as he announces that the United States will re-establish diplomatic relations with Cuba at the White House on July 1, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Elizabeth Welke (C) smiles as Biden talks on the phone with her husband, Brian, from Iowa on the South Lawn of the White House after the Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride race event on April 16, 2015. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Biden listens as college rape victim Lilly Jay speaks at an event to launch the "It's On Us" campaign geared to preventing sexual assault on college campuses in the East Room of the White House on September 19, 2014. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Biden (L) and Obama walk back to the Oval Office from the Rose Garden after announcing that 7.1 million people have signed up for the Affordable Care Act on April 1, 2014. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Biden speaks to attendees at an event for the Council on Women and Girls in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2014. The administration established a White House Task Force to protect students from sexual assault. Pool Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden and Jill Biden join White House staff, placing their hands on their hearts as taps is played after a moment of silence for the 12th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The Bidens dance during an inaugural ball in Washington, D.C., on January 21, 2013. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Obama (L) looks on as Biden discusses the task force on gun violence that he chaired after the school massacre in Newtown, Conn., that killed 20 students and six adults in December 2012. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Biden delivers remarks to grass-roots supporters during his first stop on a two-day bus tour at the Century Village clubhouse, Boca Raton, Fla., on September 28, 2012. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Biden speaks at an event highlighting the need to reauthorize the 1994 Violence Against Women Act in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on April 18, 2012. Biden championed the original law. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Biden (L) and Obama participate in a ceremony to mark the return of the U.S. Forces-Iraq Colors and the end of the Iraq war at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on December 20, 2011. The last remaining U.S. troops left Iraq on December 18, officially ending the nearly nine-year war. Pool Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/UPI | License Photo

Biden addresses the crowd before the unveiling of the "Wall of Names" at the dedication of the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., on September 10, 2001. The white marble wall has the 40 names of the victims of Flight 93 who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Biden (L) and Xi Jinping of China inspect an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on August 18, 2011. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Biden (L) and Obama, along with with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.,, on May 1, 2011. (A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured.) Photo by Pete Souza/White House | License Photo

Biden (L) participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on November 11, 2010. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

The Bidens place roses in the reflecting pool during a ceremony to honor victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at Ground Zero on the ninth anniversary at the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2010. Pool Photo by Don Emmert/UPI | License Photo

Biden speaks to the Democratic National Committee during its summer meeting in St. Louis on August 20, 2010. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Obama (L) and Biden laugh during the annual St. Patrick's Day Reception in the East Room of the White House on March 17, 2010. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

The Bidens lay a wreath in memory of the 6 million Jewish people who perished at the hands of the Nazis in the Hall of Remembrances at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem on March 9, 2010. Pool Photo by David Silverman/UPI | License Photo

Obama (L) and Biden order lunch at Ray's Hell Burger in Arlington, Va., on May 5, 2009. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Biden announces funding for Amtrak as part of the implementation of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on March 13, 2009. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Joe Biden is sworn in as vice president of the United States on January 20, 2009. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The Bidens attend a rally in Wilmington, Del., where Obama picked up Biden, on a whistle stop train tour, on January 17, 2009. The ceremonial trip carried President-elect Obama, Vice President-elect Joe Biden and their families to Washington for their inauguration with additional events in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Del., and Baltimore. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Joe Biden (R) speaks as his sister Valerie Owens (L), Jill Biden, and granddaughter Finnegan listen, at a campaign rally in Sterling, Va., on September 19, 2008. Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Obama stand onstage together at the Democratic National Convention in Denver on August 28, 2008. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Biden (R) embraces his son Beau Biden at the Democratic National Convention in Denver on August 27, 2008. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Obama (L) and Biden greet the crowd during a rally at which Obama announced Biden as his running mate in Springfield, Ill., on August 23, 2008. Photo by Darrell Hoemann/UPI | License Photo

Biden, chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, questions U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Ryan Crocker during a hearing on the status of developments in Iraq on September 11, 2007. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Biden speaks during a forum of Democratic presidential candidates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on July 15, 2007. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, former Sen. Mike Gravel, Sen. Chris Dodd, Sen. John Edwards, Sen. Hillary Clinton, Obama, Gov. Bill Richardson, Biden and Rep. Dennis Kucinich line up onstage before the start of the Democratic presidential debate in Manchester, N.H., on June 3, 2007. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Biden, Sens. Barack Obama, Paul Sarbanes and Barbara Boxer confer during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of John Bolton to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on May 12, 2005. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Biden (L) and Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong joke around during a press conference promoting anti-cancer legislation on Capitol Hill September 17, 2002. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Biden (R) and his wife, Jill Biden, make their way through a crowd of well-wishers and photographers to take a train to Washington, D.C., after announcing his candidacy for president on June 9, 1987. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Biden (L) and Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., attend a Senate Judiaciary Committee meeting at the U.S. Capitol on February 5, 1985. UPI File Photo | License Photo

A young Sen. Joe Biden, a Democrat from Delaware, is seen in this undated photo at a press conference in Washington, D.C. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- When former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday night, it will mark the highest point in a political career that began in 1970 with election to a Delaware county council.

Biden, two years after graduating from law school and moving to Wilmington, Del., won a seat on the New Castle County Council at age 26. That year also marked the birth of his second child, Hunter Biden. His first son, Beau, was born a year earlier, and his daughter, Naomi, was born in 1971.

The next year, 1972, marked Biden's first major political victory -- but also the first of several deep personal tragedies.

Running a shoestring campaign with the help of family members, including his sister and parents, the 29-year-old Biden staged a stunning upset against Republican incumbent J. Caleb Boggs for the U.S. Senate, becoming the fifth-youngest person ever elected to the body.

The joy of that surprise victory, however, was shattered just weeks later when his wife, Neilia, and daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident. Sons Beau and Hunter were severely injured in the crash, which happened as the family was out shopping for a Christmas tree.

Biden says he considered suicide at that moment.

"I thought about it, not doing it," he told CNN for a documentary. "I thought about what it would be like just to go to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and just jump off and end it all. But I didn't ever get in the car and do it or wasn't ever even close.

"I don't drink at all. I've never had a drink in my life, but I remember taking out a fifth of, I think it was gin, and put it on the kitchen table. But I couldn't even make myself take a drink. What saved me was really my boys."

Encouraged by supporters to serve out his term, Biden recovered emotionally and began a distinguished Senate career that ran from 1973 to 2009.

His chief area of expertise was foreign policy. He served as chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations for several years, taking lead positions on issues such as forging arms control agreements with the Soviet Union and seeking to end the conflict in the Balkans.

As one of the leading Democratic foreign policy voices in the Senate, he opposed the Persian Gulf War launched in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush.

Like then-fellow U.S. Sen. -- and later Democratic presidential nominee -- Hillary Clinton, Biden initially supported the 2002 invasion of Iraq by President George W. Bush. He later criticized the younger Bush's handling of the conflict, particularly opposing the troop surge of 2007.

Biden first showed presidential ambitions in 1987, but dropped out of the primaries the next year after being diagnosed with life-threatening brain aneurysms. He underwent complicated brain and lung surgeries to correct the problems.

He ran for president again in 2007 but failed to generate much enthusiasm in a field dominated by Clinton and a surprising newcomer -- first-term Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois.

When Obama claimed the nomination, he tapped Biden as his running mate, helping the Black nominee widen his appeal to White blue-collar voters in key swing states such as Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The Obama-Biden team went on to win two presidential elections, defeating the tickets of Sen. John McCain and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 2008 and Sens. Mitt Romney and Rep. Paul Ryan four years later.

In eight years as vice president, Biden again frequently drew on his foreign policy experience, serving as an adviser to Obama on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also served as a liaison between the White House and the Republican-controlled Senate in their second term.

In his personal life, Biden married his second wife, Jill, in 1977. The couple had a daughter, Ashley, four years later.

In 2015, tragedy struck again when his eldest son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer at age 46.

Beau Biden, who served as Delaware attorney general from 2007-15, was seen by many as the vice president's political heir -- he was preparing a run for governor with possible ambitions for higher office when he died.

In his memoir of Beau's fight with cancer, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose, Joe Biden wrote, "Beau Biden, at age 45, was Joe Biden 2.0. He had all the best of me, but with the bugs and flaws engineered out."