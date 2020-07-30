Dunkin' Brands said Thursday it plans to close 800 U.S. Dunkin' stores, representing 8% of its total restaurants in the United States and 2% of its U.S. sales. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Dunkin' Brands plans to close 800 Dunkin' stores in the United States, the company said in its quarterly earnings report Thursday.

The company, which runs both the Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins restaurant chains, announced the closures would affect 8% of its total restaurants in the United States and 2% of its U.S. sales.

The closures include the previously announced shuttering of 450 limited-menu locations in Speedway convenience stores.

Additionally, the company said 350 restaurants outside the United States may close on a permanent basis.

During the second quarter, Dunkin' reported the closure of 229 Dunkin and Baskin-Robins locations, 40 Dunkin locations in the United States and 180 Baskin-Robbins locations elsewhere.

Revenues also decreased by 20% and Dunkin' store sales fell by 18.7%.

The report reflects impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many non-essential businesses to close. The company reported that 96% of U.S. Dunkin' locations were open as of July 25.