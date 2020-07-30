A man walks past a closed McDonald's after two workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles on April 12. McDonald's said Thursday it is partnering with the Mayo Clinic on best practices in protecting workers and customers from the virus. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Fast-food giant McDonald's said it has entered into a partnership with the Mayo Clinic, which will advise it on cleanliness and safety best practices during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald's is among many fast-food restaurants that have struggled since the onset of the pandemic, recently announcing that its sales have fallen 30% globally.

The Mayo Clinic will review the company's ongoing practices and procedures in support of the crew and customer safety. The clinic also will advise the restaurant on best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"This public health crisis is far from over," Chris Kempczinski, president and chief executive of McDonald's said in a statement. "Living by our core value of putting our customers and people first means we will continue to evolve our efforts to meet their needs and provide a safe and clean environment in McDonald's restaurants around the world. Consulting with Mayo Clinic allows us to further apply leading-edge science to our restaurant practices."

Executive teams from McDonald's and Mayo will meet on a regular basis to go over McDonald's policies and procedures to stay on top of the latest efforts to control the virus related to environmental health and safety precautions.

"Customers and employees look to business leaders for counsel on health and safety concerns in our current environment," Dr. Stacey Rizza, a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist, said. "Mayo Clinic is pleased to work with McDonald's leadership and staff to advise them on COVID-19 infection prevention best practices in a restaurant and corporate office setting."

McDonald's on Saturday will begin requiring all customers to wear face coverings in states where they are allowed to enter its lobbies. Employees are being trained on how to deescalate the situation if a customer refuses to wear a mask. Kempczinski warned that police may be called in some of those situations.