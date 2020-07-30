A closed sign hangs on a gated corridor in New York City. Thursday's report said the unemployment rate in the United States is 11.6%. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 30 (UPI) -- Another 1.4 million workers in the United States have filed for new unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly report.

The department said 1,434,000 new claims were filed at the end of last week, an increase of 12,000 filings. It marks the second straight week of increases after more than a dozen weeks of consecutive declines.

Advertisement

The report also revised up the previous week's claims by 6,000. The unemployment rate is 11.6%, a half-point increase.

Most economists had projected fewer than 1.5 million new claims.

Some states that have seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases -- Florida, California and Georgia -- have also reported a rise in filings in recent weeks.

There were a total of 17 million continuing unemployment claims, which lag initial claims by a week.

The data reported Thursday reflected the final week U.S. workers were able to receive a $600 weekly federal benefit, which was part of the CARES Act in March. Workers will no longer collect the benefit unless Congress agrees to it in the next relief package.

The House version reintroduces the payment, but the Senate's proposed package cuts the weekly federal benefit to $200. The House is scheduled to begin its August recess on Friday and the Senate on Aug. 7.