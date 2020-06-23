Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is seen on screens during a primary debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Fla., on June 27, 2019. The venue will host the penultimate debate between Biden and President Donald Trump on October 15. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- A debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be held in Miami just three weeks before the election, officials said Tuesday.

The second of three planned debates is scheduled for Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, the Commission on Presidential Debates said.

Plans for the second debate, originally to be hosted at the University of Michigan, changed after organizers in Ann Arbor, Mich., withdrew from the event due to concerns about staging the debate amid the coronavirus pandemic and how it might affect the fall semester.

"We feel it is not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned," University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel wrote in a letter to the commission.

The first debate is set for Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., and the final event will be held on Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Tennessee.

The vice presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Biden has not yet named his running mate.

Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center previously hosted the first Democratic presidential primary a year ago. The last presidential debate staged in the Miami area occurred in 2004, when President George W. Bush and Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry faced off at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.