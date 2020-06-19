Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said late Thursday she supports former Vice President Joe Biden picking a woman of color as his running mate. Pool Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced she has removed herself from contention to become former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate in the November general election, stating the position should be filled by a woman of color.

Klobuchar, who dropped out of the presidential race early March and put her support behind Biden to secure the Democratic nomination, told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Thursday night in an interview that she had informed the former vice president of her decision.

"America must seize on this moment and I truly believe, as I actually told the VP last night when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket," she said. "And there are so many incredible, qualified women but if you want to heal this nation right now -- my party, yes, but our nation -- this is sure a hell of a way to do it."

Klobuchar's name has been one of many women in the Democratic party that has come up as a possibility to be Biden's running mate for the general election since he pledged during a presidential debate in mid-March to choose a woman to campaign with against President Donald Trump.

Klobuchar said she hadn't yet commented on the prospect of being Biden's pick for vice president, but that based on what she's seen in her state and throughout the nation as protests continue against police brutality and inequality, the job should go to a woman of color.

"This is a historic moment," she said.

Klobuchar's state of Minnesota has been at the center of protests after a white Minneapolis police officer killed a black unarmed man in late May, spurring people to take to the streets nationwide.

Following the interview, Biden tweeted words of encouragement to Klobuchar, saying that with her help "we're going to beat Donald Trump."

"From the moment you announced you were running for president in a snowstorm, it wasn't hard to see you had the grit and determination to do anything you set your mind to," Biden said. "You know how to get things done."

Biden has said he hopes to choose a running mate around the beginning of August.