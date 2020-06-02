June 2 (UPI) -- Demonstrators in Washington, D.C., continued protests sparked by the police-involved killing of George Floyd as a curfew set for 7 p.m. passed Tuesday.
The protesters remained in place, violating the curfew Trump declared would be "strictly enforced" during a national address on Monday evening. He threatened to send the U.S. military into cities that don't control violent demonstrations.
"If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," he said.
Trump's address was followed by federal law enforcement forcefully clearing protesters as the president posed for a photo in front of St. John's Church, an action Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser called "shameful."
Tuesday, Trump said tensions were calming in and around Washington, D.C.
"D.C. had no problems last night," he tweeted. "Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great."
Congressional Democrats spoke out against Trump's threat to deploy the military in response to protesters, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying "there is no reason" for the military to be involved.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a combat veteran and Democrat from Illinois, described Trump's threat of military force against protesters as "tin-pot dictatorial."
"We cannot allow any Commander in Chief to put our Armed Forces' reputation as the last institution Americans can trust and respect at risk by using them unlawfully and putting them in a position of exacerbating the divisions driving our union apart," she said.
Bracing for an eighth night of protests, Atlanta, Dallas, New York City, Cleveland and multiple cities in California joined Washington, D.C., in issuing curfews on Tuesday.
Trump also called on his hometown of New York City to call up the National Guard for help.
"The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart," he tweeted. "Act fast! Don't make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!"
Trump also criticized New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for not activating the National Guard.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio extended a curfew of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the rest of this week after a night of looting and violence on Monday during which police officers were targeted.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the state would reduce National Guard presence in Lousiville after a man named David McAtee was killed by gunfire from Louisville police and the National Guard.
Curfews failed to rein in violence during a seventh night of protests in major U.S. cities, which led to a number of injured -- including multiple law enforcement officers.
At least four police officers in St. Louis received gunshot wounds and a man in Las Vegas was killed during mass demonstrations. Officials said a Las Vegas officer is also on life support with critical injuries.
The New York City Police Department arrested more than 700 protesters overnight. Looters damaged the flagship Macy's department store in midtown Manhattan, emptied a Nike store and broke storefront windows near Rockefeller Center.
Violence, fires and looting spread into the Bronx, where police said an officer was targeted in a hit-and-run attack.
"That is wholly unacceptable and does not represent the people of this city," de Blasio said. "Anyone who attacks a police officer attacks all of us."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized de Blasio on Tuesday morning for not deploying enough police officers to handle the outbreaks of violence.
"I believe the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem. I believe he underestimates the duration of the problem, and I don't think they've used enough police to address the situation," the governor said.
Cuomo said the mayor didn't accept his offer to send the National Guard to the state's largest city. The governor threatened to override the mayor.
"Can you displace a mayor? Yes. A mayor can be removed. It has not happened. I can't find a precedent. But theoretically it is legally possible," Cuomo said.
"It is a bizarre thing to try to do in this situation. I think it would make a bad situation worse. Also, I don't think it's necessary, because I believe the NYPD can do this, because the NYPD has done this.
Two autopsies issued Monday agreed that Floyd's death was a homicide, but they differed on the precise cause.
An independent autopsy said he died from mechanical asphyxiation, while the county coroner said Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression."
The county's autopsy said Floyd also had "other significant conditions" including arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and "recent" methamphetamine use.
Tuesday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington. They observed a moment of remembrance near the statue of Saint John Paul II and visited the Luminous Mysteries Chapel, the John Paul II blood relic and the Madonna icon.
The Trumps also laid a wreath at the site before departing.
Trump later plans to sign an executive order for religious freedom.
Floyd's funeral is scheduled for June 9 in his hometown of Houston. Monday, Terrence Floyd visited the site of his brother's death in Minneapolis and urged for calm amid growing national unrest.
"I know he would not want you all to be doing this," he said, asking angry demonstrators to get out and vote for change and demand justice peacefully.
"If I'm not over here blowing up stuff, if I'm not over here messing up my community -- then what are y'all doing?" he added. "That's not going to bring my brother back."
In Denver, authorities charged a 37-year-old man with striking three police officers and a civilian during a hit-and-run late incident over the weekend.
Demonstrations in Denver were mostly peaceful Monday night as thousands gathered at the State Capitol and knelt to honor Floyd.
Tuesday, the European Union's top diplomat called Floyd's death an "abuse of power."
EU High Representative Josep Borrell told reporters that such abuses must be denounced and condemned.
"We here in Europe, like the people of the United States, are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd, and I think that all societies must remain vigilant against excessive use of force and ensure that all such incidents are addressed swiftly effectively and in full respect of the rule of law and human rights," Borrell said.
The EU, he added, supports "the right to peaceful protest and we condemn violence and racism of any kind, and we call for a de-escalation of tensions."
U.S. protests death of George Floyd
An American flag with a portrait of George Floyd is seen during a protest outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A man recreates the choke hold inflicted on George Floyd during a protest in Los Angeles on June 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A group of demonstrators gather outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore City police officers kneel in solidarity with protestors at City Hall in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Responding to a request to protect black demonstrators, white demonstrators form a perimeter at City Hall in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators march on the streets of Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
A demonstrators marches in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Protesters march to the Gateway Arch during a march through the streets of St. Louis on June 1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Sticky notes with the wishes of protesters have been left on the Gateway Arch during a march through the streets of St. Louis on June 1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump poses with a Bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church after delivering remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump returns after posing with a bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Police in riot gear charge through tear gas at protestors near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
A man is detained by bicycle mounted police near the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Police in riot gear charge protesters near the White House in Washingtond, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators hold their hands up in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Police in riot gear charge protesters near the White House in Washington D.C. on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Police speak to employees inside the shattered glass front of the Dolce & Gabbana clothing store in New York City on June 1. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI.. | License Photo
Workers clean and repair damage to the Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters two blocks from the White House after it was damaged during a protest in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A pedestrian runs past graffiti on the Decatur House near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A demonstrator takes a knee in front of a police line during a protest march in Washington, D.C.,on May 31. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Medical personnel from Massachusetts General Hospital hold signs at a rally in Boston on May 31. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics (R) joins protesters in Boston on May 31. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
A protester is comforted after being hit in the head by a police officer's rubber bullet in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Protesters and police face off on the fourth day of protest in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Protesters and police face off on the fourth day of protest in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Protesters raise their hands in a standoff against police in New York City on May 30.Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Black Lives Matter protesters gather before clashing with New York police on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
A protester faces police in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
A protester yells at police in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Fireworks explode on a group of police officers in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
A police car burns in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Police hold an intersection as demonstrations and rioting continues in New York City on May 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A New York Police Department officer looks around as a police van burns in the background during continuing demonstrations on May 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Protesters barricade Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh following a peaceful demonstration on May 30. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Protesters demonstrating against the the killing of George Floyd clash for hours with police on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on May 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
At least four Los Angeles Police Department officers were hurt, some after being hit by debris, during protests May 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Protesters demonstrating May 29 against the the killing of George Floyd clash for hours with police on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators take to the streets May 29 to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators in Washington, D.C. take to the streets on May 29
to protest the police killing of George Floyd. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
A woman and child in New York City watch from a distance as protests continue over the death of George Floyd on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A protester acts out the death of George Floyd during protests in New York City on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Black Lives Matter protesters hold up a large sign with George Floyd's name written across it May 29 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Black Lives Matter protesters march past a Manhattan courthouse on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Black Lives Matter protesters clash with New York Police Department officers May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Black Lives Matter protesters clash with New York Police Department officers during demonstrations in New York City on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Police Department officers push back Black Lives Matter protesters with bicycles May 28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Police Department officers arrest Black Lives Matter protesters on May 28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo