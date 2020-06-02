Protesters demonstrate along the route taken by President Donald Trump Tuesday to visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Smoke rises from a Family Dollar store in St. Louis, Mo., on Tuesday after a number of fires were set by rioters as part of national outcry over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Firefighters survey damage Tuesday to a convenience store in St. Louis, Mo., after vandals set fire to the building as part of national outcry over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Firefighters begin to load equipment after dousing a fire at a convenience store in St. Louis, Mo., after vandals set fire to the building as part of national outcry over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A fire department captain surveys damage Tuesday to a convenience store in St. Louis, Mo., after vandals set fire to the building as part of national outcry over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Secret Service agents watch protestors demonstrating against the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd from the roof of the White House, on Tuesday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Activists in larger cities defied curfews late Monday and early Tuesday, just hours after President Donald Trump threatened to send the U.S. military into cities that don't control the violent demonstrations. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Uniformed Secret Service police watch protestors demonstrating against the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd near the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Demonstrators in Washington, D.C., continued protests sparked by the police-involved killing of George Floyd as a curfew set for 7 p.m. passed Tuesday.

The protesters remained in place, violating the curfew Trump declared would be "strictly enforced" during a national address on Monday evening. He threatened to send the U.S. military into cities that don't control violent demonstrations.

Advertisement

"If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," he said.

Trump's address was followed by federal law enforcement forcefully clearing protesters as the president posed for a photo in front of St. John's Church, an action Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser called "shameful."

Tuesday, Trump said tensions were calming in and around Washington, D.C.

"D.C. had no problems last night," he tweeted. "Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great."

Congressional Democrats spoke out against Trump's threat to deploy the military in response to protesters, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying "there is no reason" for the military to be involved.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a combat veteran and Democrat from Illinois, described Trump's threat of military force against protesters as "tin-pot dictatorial."

Advertisement

"We cannot allow any Commander in Chief to put our Armed Forces' reputation as the last institution Americans can trust and respect at risk by using them unlawfully and putting them in a position of exacerbating the divisions driving our union apart," she said.

Bracing for an eighth night of protests, Atlanta, Dallas, New York City, Cleveland and multiple cities in California joined Washington, D.C., in issuing curfews on Tuesday.

RELATED Biden tells black leaders he will fight against institutional racism

Trump also called on his hometown of New York City to call up the National Guard for help.

"The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart," he tweeted. "Act fast! Don't make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!"

Trump also criticized New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for not activating the National Guard.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio extended a curfew of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the rest of this week after a night of looting and violence on Monday during which police officers were targeted.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the state would reduce National Guard presence in Lousiville after a man named David McAtee was killed by gunfire from Louisville police and the National Guard.

Curfews failed to rein in violence during a seventh night of protests in major U.S. cities, which led to a number of injured -- including multiple law enforcement officers.

At least four police officers in St. Louis received gunshot wounds and a man in Las Vegas was killed during mass demonstrations. Officials said a Las Vegas officer is also on life support with critical injuries.

Advertisement

The New York City Police Department arrested more than 700 protesters overnight. Looters damaged the flagship Macy's department store in midtown Manhattan, emptied a Nike store and broke storefront windows near Rockefeller Center.

Violence, fires and looting spread into the Bronx, where police said an officer was targeted in a hit-and-run attack.

"That is wholly unacceptable and does not represent the people of this city," de Blasio said. "Anyone who attacks a police officer attacks all of us."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized de Blasio on Tuesday morning for not deploying enough police officers to handle the outbreaks of violence.

"I believe the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem. I believe he underestimates the duration of the problem, and I don't think they've used enough police to address the situation," the governor said.

Giving my daily press briefing now. Watch Live: https://t.co/yYmCJKgLJ0— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 2, 2020

Cuomo said the mayor didn't accept his offer to send the National Guard to the state's largest city. The governor threatened to override the mayor.

"Can you displace a mayor? Yes. A mayor can be removed. It has not happened. I can't find a precedent. But theoretically it is legally possible," Cuomo said.

"It is a bizarre thing to try to do in this situation. I think it would make a bad situation worse. Also, I don't think it's necessary, because I believe the NYPD can do this, because the NYPD has done this.

Advertisement

Two autopsies issued Monday agreed that Floyd's death was a homicide, but they differed on the precise cause.

An independent autopsy said he died from mechanical asphyxiation, while the county coroner said Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression."

The county's autopsy said Floyd also had "other significant conditions" including arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and "recent" methamphetamine use.

Tuesday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington. They observed a moment of remembrance near the statue of Saint John Paul II and visited the Luminous Mysteries Chapel, the John Paul II blood relic and the Madonna icon.

The Trumps also laid a wreath at the site before departing.

Trump later plans to sign an executive order for religious freedom.

Floyd's funeral is scheduled for June 9 in his hometown of Houston. Monday, Terrence Floyd visited the site of his brother's death in Minneapolis and urged for calm amid growing national unrest.

"I know he would not want you all to be doing this," he said, asking angry demonstrators to get out and vote for change and demand justice peacefully.

"If I'm not over here blowing up stuff, if I'm not over here messing up my community -- then what are y'all doing?" he added. "That's not going to bring my brother back."

In Denver, authorities charged a 37-year-old man with striking three police officers and a civilian during a hit-and-run late incident over the weekend.

Advertisement

Demonstrations in Denver were mostly peaceful Monday night as thousands gathered at the State Capitol and knelt to honor Floyd.

Tuesday, the European Union's top diplomat called Floyd's death an "abuse of power."

EU High Representative Josep Borrell told reporters that such abuses must be denounced and condemned.

"We here in Europe, like the people of the United States, are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd, and I think that all societies must remain vigilant against excessive use of force and ensure that all such incidents are addressed swiftly effectively and in full respect of the rule of law and human rights," Borrell said.

The EU, he added, supports "the right to peaceful protest and we condemn violence and racism of any kind, and we call for a de-escalation of tensions."