Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (pictured) previously covered the funeral expenses for boxer Genaro Hernandez in 2011. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. is paying for George Floyd's funeral services, according to one of the boxer's representatives.

Mayweather will finance all four funeral services for Floyd in Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte and another location to be determined, according to TMZ Sports.

"He'll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, [Mayweather] is definitely paying for the funeral," Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, told ESPN on Monday.

Floyd was an unarmed black man who died in police custody last week in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Four police officers were fired because of the incident, and Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the ground, an action that was caught on a widely viewed video.

Floyd's death sparked protests across the United States, some of which have turned violent and resulted in injuries, fires, theft and property damage in cities such as Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, Nashville and Washington, D.C.

Ellerbe said Mayweather has been in contact with Floyd's family, and the family has accepted the former five-division world champion's offer.

"Floyd has done these kind of things over the last 20 years," said Ellerbe, who noted that Mayweather refused to talk about his gesture.

Mayweather previously covered the funeral expenses for former boxer Genaro Hernandez, who died of cancer at age 45 in 2011.