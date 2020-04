April 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado canceled an Amber Alert for four Native American children who were found with their mother.

Officials issued the alert Friday evening after the children -- ages 14, 11, 6 and 5 -- were reported missing.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said all four children were safe.

They were with their non-custodial mother, Stacia Potter-Norris. They were last seen with her in Riverton, Wyo., and were believed to be in Colorado.