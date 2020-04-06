April 6 (UPI) -- Maryland police said Monday that they have recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean who went missing Thursday along with her son while they were canoeing on the Chesapeake Bay.

"After a days-long search that involved aviation and underwater imaging solar technology, authorities recovered missing person Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean," the Maryland Natural Resources Police said in a statement, adding they will continue to search for her 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

Her body was discovered at around 5:30 p.m. Monday by a dive and rescue team about 25 feet underwater and approximately 2.5 miles south of her mother's Shady Side home where she and her son had departed from last week.

In a Facebook post a day after their disappearance, David McKean said the family was self-quarantining at the house and had ventured out onto the lake in a canoe to retrieve a ball that one of them had kicked into a nearby cove.

He said a bystander had called the police about 30 minutes later after seeing them far out to shore.

McKean was the granddaughter of former Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's and daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.