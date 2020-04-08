April 8 (UPI) -- The body of Gideon McKean, Robert F. Kennedy's great-grandson, was discovered after a nearly weeklong search, officials announced Wednesday.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said teams found the 8-year-old at about 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, approximately 2.3 miles south of his grandmother's home in Shady Side, Md., after the boy and his mother, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, disappeared during a canoeing incident.

His body was discovered 25 feet underwater about 2,000 feet from the location where his mother's body was recovered on Monday.

Police on Monday said McKean's body was similarly discovered beneath the water by a dive and rescue team.

A day after his wife and son disappeared, David McKean said the family was self-quarantining at the house and had ventured out onto the lake in a canoe to retrieve a ball that one of them had kicked into a nearby cove.